NEXT CHAPTER: After 25 years at Les Arts Décoratifs, Pamela Golbin is ready to turn a new page.

The fashion expert has resigned as chief curator of fashion and textiles, effective Dec. 31, and will pursue other projects. “Having celebrated 25 fulfilling years at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs, 2019 is all about new beginnings,” she said in an Instagram post on Friday.

During her tenure, Golbin oversaw exhibitions on designers including Dries Van Noten, Marc Jacobs at Louis Vuitton, Madeleine Vionnet, Valentino, Balenciaga and Elsa Schiaparelli.

A fixture at fashion shows and industry events, Golbin has also penned five books excluding exhibition catalogues, the most recent of which was “Couture Confessions: Fashion Legends in Their Own Words,” a series of imagined conversations with leading couturiers that was published by Rizzoli Ex Libris in 2016.

A Franco-Chilean born in Peru, Golbin attended Columbia University in New York and La Sorbonne in Paris. More recently, she completed an executive education program at the Harvard Business School.

She joined Les Arts Décoratifs in 1993 at the age of 23, becoming responsible for one of the three largest public collections of dress and textiles worldwide. In 1997, the museum inaugurated a 16,000-square-foot permanent gallery exhibition space devoted to fashion.

Golbin organized more than 30 exhibitions, many of which traveled worldwide. The 2016 show “Fashion Forward, Three Centuries of Fashion” tracked 300 years of French fashion history, while “Louis Vuitton Marc Jacobs,” inaugurated in 2012, showed how a luxury brand is transformed for the modern age.

Golbin has lectured at institutions including New York’s Fashion Institute of Technology, the Royal College of Art and the Los Angeles County Museum of Art. She initiated the Fashion Talks interviews at the French Institute Alliance Française in New York, with participants including Van Noten, Tory Burch and Oscar de la Renta.