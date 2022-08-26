Ashley Graham and Rosario Dawson Make Pandora’s Lab-grown Diamonds Collection Shine in New Campaign

Pandora has unveiled its glistening debut into a new category with Diamonds by Pandora.

The Danish jewelry company released its first diamond collection in the U.S. on Thursday. The line was created with individually crafted lab-created diamonds incorporated in a unique infinity-inspired setting. Pandora aims to take on modern elegance for everyday use.

Rosario Dawson and Ashley Graham partnered with Pandora to become the faces of the new collection.

Rosario Dawson for Diamonds by Pandora. Courtesy of Pandora

Within the collection there are nine bracelets, 19 rings, 15 necklaces and 11 earrings. Pandora also included different diamond sizes ranging from 0.15 to 1 carat. There are three options for metal colors: sterling silver, gold and white gold. Each piece also comes with guaranteed free next-day delivery and a two-year warranty. The Diamonds by Pandora collection is now available in store or online in the U.S., Canada and the U.K.

The brand notes the lab-grown diamonds, are physically, chemically and optically identical to mined diamonds, with the exception that their offering has diamonds that are grown above ground.

Each piece is crafted and created by the 4Cs: cut, clarity, color and carat. They also ensure adherence to sustainability standards for each diamond. The collection is created with 100 percent renewable energy and recycled silver and gold, which the brand said is part of an effort to reduce carbon footprint.