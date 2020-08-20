Pangaia Collective today launches a collaboration collection with Just, the consumer goods company behind Just Water that was cofounded by Jaden Smith.

The apparel capsule is comprised of regular and cropped T-shirts made from seaweed fiber and lightweight cotton hoodies, track pants and two shorts lengths that feel like French terry. The collection also includes a T-shirt, hoodie and long shorts for kids. Prices for the adult sizes range from $75 to $150 and from $35 to $85 for kids 3 to 6 years old and $40 to $95 for those 9 to 12 years old.

Each piece is available in a shade of bright blue called ‘Just Blue’ that was created using environmentally friendly dyes and a recycled water system. In addition, at the request of Smith, proceeds from the collection will go to the #TogetherFund x WJSFF, a global fundraising campaign to support racial justice work and global COVID-19 relief work.

“We have been in close contact with the Just team for a while — we are completely aligned in terms of vision and mission,” said a spokesperson for Pangaia, a materials science company. “We operate in different sectors but we have the same goal of designing a better future and bringing people together around a shared value system.”

The two companies partnered earlier this year to produce and deliver 10,000 surgical masks to Mount Sinai Hospital in Queens, N.Y. “With this collaboration, we’re taking the Pangaia x Just partnership to the next level,” the company added.

Smith said, “We’ve been working closely with Pangaia for some time, the relationship developed through shared values and a similar mission around sustainability and ‘doing better’ in each of our respective spaces which closely intersect around responsible water-use and climate. This next step of creating a product collaboration between us is a natural progression to give more for our supporters and do it in the most responsible way.”

Pangaia and Smith launched additional individual fashion ventures as well. Pangaia created a collection for World Oceans Day, expanded its 7 Pop Color collection of everyday basics in July and launched a new Pastel collection.

Smith introduced an apparel collection, Trippy Summer, through MSFTSrep, the art collective and lifestyle brand he cofounded with his sister, Willow Smith, and Harry Hudson. It debuted in August 2019 at a pop-up in Los Angeles.