Pangaia Teams With Fashion Editor Robert Rabensteiner

A leisurely after-bath capsule collection co-created by the brand and Rabensteiner dropped this week.

The Pangaia x Robert Rabensteiner campaign.
The Pangaia x Robert Rabensteiner campaign. Courtesy of Pangaia

COOL BATH: Pangaia’s latest collaboration is sure to provide cool poolside attire for when the sun sets.

The material sciences company has teamed with stylist and former fashion editor at large of Italy’s L’Uomo Robert Rabensteiner on a capsule collection comprising leisurely after-bath items.

Made from organic cotton terrycloth, the range for both men and women includes a bathrobe, slides and towel, as well as tote bag and headband, among other items. They come in bright hues, such as lemon yellow, baby blue and pink.

The collection is labeled as super absorbent, lightweight and soft, and it is treated with the odor-control trademarked Pprmint Oil.

“I am delighted to be collaborating with Pangaia — a brand best known for being powered by nature and driven by purpose, design and science,” Rabensteiner said. “The collection we have created together is comfortable, easy to wear and can be worn to and from the spa, pool or boat. With its strong colors and silhouettes, I want everyone to have fun while wearing it,” he added.

The Pangaia x Robert Rabensteiner campaign.
The Pangaia x Robert Rabensteiner campaign. Courtesy of Pangaia

The Milan-based fashion editor and stylist has over the years worked at L’Uomo Vogue, Vogue Italia, Purple and T magazine, collaborating with photographers including Deborah Turbeville, Juergen Teller, Nathanial Goldberg and Pierpaolo Ferrari.

The collection will drop exclusively on Pangaia’s e-commerce platform Wednesday, retailing between 90 euros for the beach tote and 195 euros for the headband.

The launch is flanked by a dedicated ad campaign portraying guests of a fictional spa busy plunging in a pool while eating celery, wearing a beauty mask with cucumbers on the eyes, or simply lounging on a chaise.

The bathrobe in the Pangaia x Robert Rabensteiner capsule collection.
The bathrobe in the Pangaia x Robert Rabensteiner capsule collection. Courtesy of Pangaia
