Pangaia, the direct-to-consumer environmentally friendly and responsibly sourced loungewear company — worn by celebrities like Tracee Ellis Ross, Jennifer Lopez, Kourtney Kardashian and Jaden Smith (who launched a collaboration collection with the brand last summer) — launched a collection on March 30.

Pangaia Move, which is made of 100 percent organic cotton jersey, takes cues from the brand’s established loungewear and was developed to provide a hybrid assortment of products that complement active lifestyles.

Styles for this collection include a zip jacket, hoodie, wide-legged pant, skirt, short shorts and regular track pants in the brand’s signature wide color offering. Sizes range from XXS to XXL.