×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: November 14, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Luxury Remains Robust Despite Volatile Markets, Says Richemont

Business

There’s a Known Shortage of Women on Public Boards, but What’s Happening on Private Boards?

Fashion

Why Is Skin In, Again, for Spring 2023

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

The brand started planning a concession after the success of its 2021 pop-up shop.

Pangaia
Pangaia at Selfridges Courtesy of Pangaia

LONDON Pangaia has landed a permanent concession at Selfridges.

The material sciences company is expanding its reach — a collaboration with Timberland was announced on Nov. 3 and the brand is setting up shop with its signature aesthetic inside the luxury department store.

“After opening our first experiential pop-up at Selfridges in 2021, we are thrilled to make our return to the iconic department store with a permanent concession. As a company rooted in innovation and purpose, we look to work with like-minded partners that share similar values to us,” Pangaia Collective told WWD.

Related Galleries

The brand started planning a concession after the success of the pop-up shop, and cite the U.K. as a highly engaged community.

Pangaia, launched in 2019, doesn’t share financials, but the brand did say, “our opening with Selfridges is really the next step for us in the market and we are excited to see the reaction.”

Pangaia
Pangaia concession at Selfridges. Courtesy of Pangaia

The brand is aiming to use the space inside the department store as an educational and entertainment hub for existing and new customers.

“Our goal is to make sustainable innovations the new normal so that people look at brands and ask what they do for the world. We used that as our driving force to create a space that fuses education with entertainment, to deliver an energetic and understandable approach to showcasing the limitless possibilities that can be achieved through materials science and innovation,” the brand said.

Pangaia is working on its positive impact program, which just launched an improved version of their plant-based activewear.

In September, the company passed an important milestone, protecting and restoring 1 million trees, through the Tomorrow Tree Fund.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Hot Summer Bags

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad