Pangaia Takes a Permanent Seat Inside Selfridges

LONDON — Pangaia has landed a permanent concession at Selfridges.

The material sciences company is expanding its reach — a collaboration with Timberland was announced on Nov. 3 and the brand is setting up shop with its signature aesthetic inside the luxury department store.

“After opening our first experiential pop-up at Selfridges in 2021, we are thrilled to make our return to the iconic department store with a permanent concession. As a company rooted in innovation and purpose, we look to work with like-minded partners that share similar values to us,” Pangaia Collective told WWD.

The brand started planning a concession after the success of the pop-up shop, and cite the U.K. as a highly engaged community.

Pangaia, launched in 2019, doesn’t share financials, but the brand did say, “our opening with Selfridges is really the next step for us in the market and we are excited to see the reaction.”

Pangaia concession at Selfridges. Courtesy of Pangaia

The brand is aiming to use the space inside the department store as an educational and entertainment hub for existing and new customers.

“Our goal is to make sustainable innovations the new normal so that people look at brands and ask what they do for the world. We used that as our driving force to create a space that fuses education with entertainment, to deliver an energetic and understandable approach to showcasing the limitless possibilities that can be achieved through materials science and innovation,” the brand said.

Pangaia is working on its positive impact program, which just launched an improved version of their plant-based activewear.

In September, the company passed an important milestone, protecting and restoring 1 million trees, through the Tomorrow Tree Fund.