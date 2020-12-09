Pantone revealed on Wednesday that its colors of 2021 are Ultimate Gray and Illuminating, two hues that are meant to symbolize unity, stability and hope after one of the most tumultuous years in modern times.

While this year has produced fewer red carpets because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the two colors popped up repeatedly at awards shows and premieres.

At this year’s Golden Globe Awards, Illuminating — a bright yellow hue — was seen on the likes of Cate Blanchett in a sculptural Mary Katrantzou dress, Sienna Miller in a bohemian-inspired Gucci dress and Zoey Deutch in a Seventies-inspired Fendi jumpsuit.

For Ultimate Gray, Ariana Grande turned to the hue for her Grammys look, which was a Cinderella-inspired voluminous Giambattista Valli gown.

