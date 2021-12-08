×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Wednesday’s Digital Daily: December 8, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

Von Maur: A Family Business With Tradition, Service and 150 Years of History

Fashion

Balenciaga RTW Fall 2022

Beauty

L’Oréal Acquiring Youth to the People

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Color of 2022

Celebrities like Zendaya, Anya Taylor-Joy and Lady Gaga have already looked to the color on the red carpet this year.

Gallery Icon View ALL 9 Photos

Pantone’s color of 2022 was just announced today, but several celebrities and prominent figures have already looked to the hue for their public appearances this year.

Very Peri, a dark blue-purple hue, is Pantone’s color of 2022. The color is described as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone,” which blends “the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red,” according to Pantone.

Many have already looked to the color for their outfits this year as in-person red carpets and in-real-life events have returned amid the pandemic. The hue was first seen on Vice President Kamala Harris, who wore a custom Christopher John Rogers purple coat and dress to the presidential inauguration in January. Similar to the definition of Very Peri, Harris’ color choice was to bring together red and blue, symbolizing the country’s major political parties coming together during a divisive time.

Related Galleries

Pantone Color of 2022 Very Peri: Kamala Harris
Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris at the presidential inauguration in January 2021. AP

The blue-purple color was also seen in many iterations on the red carpet throughout the year. Zendaya looked to the color for the 2021 BET Awards where she wore a vintage Versace dress similar to the one Beyoncé wore at the awards show in 2003.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy chose the color at the CFDA Fashion Awards last month, where she was awarded the Face of the Year Award. Taylor-Joy wore the color in a custom bustier-style cocktail dress with a plunging V-neckline under a peplum jacket designed by Oscar de la Renta.

Lady Gaga also looked to the color during the recent press tour for “House of Gucci.” At the film’s London premiere, the singer-actress wore a purple draped maxidress made in a silk chiffon with a flowing cape from Gucci’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Other stars have worn iterations of the color on other red carpets this year, including Olivia Rodrigo at the American Music Awards, Camila Cabello at the Met Gala and Kumail Nanjiani at the premiere of “Eternals.”

Click through the above gallery to see more celebrities wearing Pantone’s color of 2022, Very Peri.

READ MORE HERE: 

Pantone’s Spring 2022 Color Predictions Pop Up at New York Fashion Week 

How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Spring 2022 Colors 

A Look Back at the Biggest Color Trends of 2021 

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Celebrities in Pantone's Color of 2022

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

WWD is a part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2021 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad