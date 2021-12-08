How Celebrities Are Already Wearing Pantone’s Color of 2022

Pantone’s color of 2022 was just announced today, but several celebrities and prominent figures have already looked to the hue for their public appearances this year.

Very Peri, a dark blue-purple hue, is Pantone’s color of 2022. The color is described as a “dynamic periwinkle blue hue with a vivifying violet red undertone,” which blends “the faithfulness and constancy of blue with the energy and excitement of red,” according to Pantone.

Many have already looked to the color for their outfits this year as in-person red carpets and in-real-life events have returned amid the pandemic. The hue was first seen on Vice President Kamala Harris, who wore a custom Christopher John Rogers purple coat and dress to the presidential inauguration in January. Similar to the definition of Very Peri, Harris’ color choice was to bring together red and blue, symbolizing the country’s major political parties coming together during a divisive time.

Second Gentleman Doug Emhoff and Vice President Kamala Harris at the presidential inauguration in January 2021. AP

The blue-purple color was also seen in many iterations on the red carpet throughout the year. Zendaya looked to the color for the 2021 BET Awards where she wore a vintage Versace dress similar to the one Beyoncé wore at the awards show in 2003.

Actress Anya Taylor-Joy chose the color at the CFDA Fashion Awards last month, where she was awarded the Face of the Year Award. Taylor-Joy wore the color in a custom bustier-style cocktail dress with a plunging V-neckline under a peplum jacket designed by Oscar de la Renta.

Lady Gaga also looked to the color during the recent press tour for “House of Gucci.” At the film’s London premiere, the singer-actress wore a purple draped maxidress made in a silk chiffon with a flowing cape from Gucci’s spring 2022 ready-to-wear collection.

Other stars have worn iterations of the color on other red carpets this year, including Olivia Rodrigo at the American Music Awards, Camila Cabello at the Met Gala and Kumail Nanjiani at the premiere of “Eternals.”

