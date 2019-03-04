Given how integral color forecasting is to the design process, Pantone will be offering a glimpse of fall 2020 fashion colors at the Apparel Textile Sourcing Miami show.

That will be one of the attractions at the three-day show, which runs May 28 to 30 at the Mana Wynwood Conference Center. Organized to highlight developments affecting the apparel and textile market, this spring’s edition of ATSM will coincide with Miami Fashion Week. More than 4,000 visitors from Florida, other southeastern U.S. states and Latin America are expected to attend ATSM, according to organizers.

The Pantone Color Institute, the group that many industry resources turn to for artistic direction, will unveil its fashion color trend forecast for fall 2020. Attendees will be among the first to find out whether fall will build upon the emboldened tones of spring, which included attention-grabbing red-related and orange-y tones. The leading five spring 2019 colors were respectively Fiesta, Jester Red, Turmeric, Living Coral and Pink Peacock.

More than 10 million designers and producers internationally use Pantone products and services to define their color choices from inspiration to realization.

Hinting at what lies ahead, Pantone Color Institute vice president and ATSM speaker Laurie Pressman said next year’s colors and beyond will be reflective of color as an oasis. “The concept of nesting is fundamental to our very existence. Whether a place of safety, somewhere in our mind’s eye, a collection of people, or not a destination at all, our desire to create a nesting place is deep,” said Pressman. “As we color our nest in fall 2020-21, color resounds; rich saturated shades sit alongside strong modern pastels and muted natural color, with texture, reflection and shine acting as integral partners in the way colors are seen and executed.”

Showgoers, who would like to take a closer look at upcoming trends and talk with Pantone color specialists about how the colors work together, will be able to visit the Pantone booth to get a better understanding of how colors blend together, which is a new addition to ATSM.

An addition to ATSM will be its first Asia-U.S.-Latin America Investment Summit in Miami through the Investment Association of China. On another front, ATSM will be bringing to Miami a Latin American delegation of apparel and textile producers who will be able to expedite “near-sourcing” business with attendees. They will be on hand partially due to a McKinsey & Co. study that highlighted how developing markets will account for the global apparel market’s predicted continued growth.