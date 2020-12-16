For the second year in a row, Russian casual ready-to-wear label Monochrome has partnered with the Pantone Color of the Year to design a limited-edition garment. Following the premiere of Pantone’s 2021 Colors of the Year — Illuminating and Ultimate Gray — the brand debuted a signature oversize hoodie in a bold, color-blocked design in the hues.

The collaboration infuses the colors and their meaning — Illuminating conveys strength and hope, while Ultimate Gray represents reliability and confidence — into Monochrome’s signature oversize aesthetic. Founded in 2015 by Alisa Boha and Nikolay Bogdanovich, Monochrome has focused on enlarged silhouettes with minimalistic, unisex cuts in a unique color palette. Originally based around the idea of “a uniform for a freelancer who doesn’t have a certain working dress code but wants to stay comfortable and keep their own style,” they first debuted a “monoproduct” (a singular hoodie) and have evolved into sweatsuits, outerwear, T-shirts and more. Continuity is key for the brand, seen both through their attention to detail in the garments (the duo noted rtw drops continually sell out on their e-commerce site, Monochrome.ru), and through ongoing partnerships, such as Reebok Russia and Pantone (featuring an assortment of Classic Blue garments last year). The hoodie is scheduled to be available for purchase toward the end of December on the brand’s e-commerce site, sitting within the label’s price range of $54 to $572.