Each season, Pantone releases its color predictions ahead of New York Fashion Week, forecasting the color trends that will pop up on the runway. While the predictions are indicators of trends to come, oftentimes celebrities are ahead of the curve with their red carpet looks.

Many celebrities, such as Jennifer Aniston, Margot Robbie, Lupita Nyong’o, Lil Nas X and Timothée Chalamet, among others, channeled Pantone’s fall 2021 color predictions, which were revealed on Friday, during last year’s awards season.

Pantone’s fall 2021 colors are in line with the major color trends of 2021, which evoke a sense of hope and optimism following the previous tumultuous year. The colors skew on the brighter side, such as Fuchsia Fedora, a bold, hot pink hue and Adobe, a warm orange with darker undertones. Pantone’s fall 2021 colors also include its two colors of the year, Illuminating and Ultimate Gray, which were announced in December.

Many celebrities invoked the more vibrant hues in Pantone’s fall 2021 color predictions for their red carpet looks last year. For instance, Nicole Kidman and Kristen Wiig looked to Fire Whirl, a bright red hue, at the Golden Globes and Oscars. Kidman wore a strapless Versace dress with a thigh-high slit, while Wiig wore a ruffle-detailed dress from Valentino’s spring 2020 couture collection.

Rhodonite, a dark blue-based purple, was one of the more popular hues from Pantone’s fall 2021 color predictions on last year’s red carpets. The color popped up on the likes of Timothée Chalamet, who wore a satin matching Prada set and Olivia Colman, who wore a velvet Stella McCartney dress at the Oscars, as well as Ana de Armas, who wore a sequined Ralph and Russo dress at the Golden Globes.

With the 2021 awards season around the corner, Pantone’s fall 2021 colors are expected to make another appearance on the virtual red carpets.

Click through the above gallery to see photos of celebrities in Pantone’s fall 2021 colors.

