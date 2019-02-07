Pantone’s fall color trend report was released today, but the range of shades has already made a splash on the red carpet at the Golden Globe Awards, SAGs and more.

The report highlights the 16 fall colors that the trend forecaster predicts will be prominent in designer collections for the upcoming Fall-Winter 2019 runway. Many celebrities, such as Lady Gaga, Amy Adams, Constance Wu and Regina King, among others, have already leveraged the hues in their red carpet looks.

The Pantone fall color trend report highlights colors that are said to give a sense of empowerment and confidence and embrace individuality. This was seen by many on the red carpet, like Lady Gaga at the SAG Awards dressed in a Dior spring/summer 2019 couture gown matching Pantone’s Vanilla Custard hue, Gemma Chan at the SAG Awards in an Oscar de la Renta gown in Pantone’s Crème de Pêche and Lucy Boynton at the Critics’ Choice Awards in a Gucci gown matching Pantone’s Paloma shade.

