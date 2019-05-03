PAOLO ROVERSI TAKES ON THE CAL: The Pirelli Calendar has been moving away from sexiness to storytelling for the past few years and the 2020 edition may likely follow this course under Paolo Roversi’s watch.

The Italian photographer’s intense sepia-toned images have forged a unique style, combining realism and illusion, which have marked countless ad campaigns for brands ranging from Giorgio Armani to Vera Wang and portraits of a wide range of international women, from Rihanna, Björk, Annie Lennox and Tilda Swinton to Natalia Vodianova and Kate Moss, to name a few.

Italian media have reported that Roversi has been seen checking out sites in Verona, the city of Romeo and Juliet, speculating that the tragic love story could be the theme of the calendar, which is known as The Cal.

At the end of 2017, Roversi inaugurated the “Storie” [“Stories” in English] exhibit in Milan, organized in conjunction with the opening of the second edition of the Photo Vogue Festival 2017. The exhibit retraced the professional path of Roversi, his use of 8×10 Polaroid film and outstanding attention to light effects.

Roversi follows Albert Watson, who photographed the 2019 calendar, lensing the likes of Gigi Hadid together with Alexander Wang, Misty Copeland, Laetitia Casta and Julia Garner, among others. The edition was celebrated in Milan in December. Steven Meisel was in charge of the 2018 calendar.