Ginori 1735 Teams Up With Paolo Stella on Whimsical Capsule

To target a younger customer base, luxury porcelain brand Ginori 1735 is diversifying its offering by venturing into partnerships with personalities across different industries.

After teaming up with Italian designer Luca Nichetto for its first home fragrance collection and with a group of artists to give a new life to its stock of “decommissioned items,” the Italian company tapped Italian social media star, actor and author Paolo Stella for a collaboration on whimsical porcelain tableware and decorative objects.

It was officially unveiled at a dinner hosted Thursday night at the Michelin-starred chef Carlo Cracco’s restaurant overlooking the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II luxury shopping arcade.

Dubbed “La Gabbia,” or “The Cage” in English, the collaboration includes plates in a variety of sizes, as well as candles, mugs, talcum boxes and pocket emptier embellished with an original design depicting animals in the same fashion as vintage taxonomy books.

The pattern was developed by architect duo Ludovica Serafini and Roberto Palomba, who curated renovation works for Stella’s tony apartment in central Milan. The collection also includes six different nameplates engraved with excerpts from a love poem written by Stella in pure gold.

Priced at between 115 euros and 195 euros, the collection will be available online on the Archiproducts store and at the Ginori 1735 Milan store.

The Ginori 1735 and Paolo Stella capsule collection Courtesy of Ginori 1735

Marking the first time the Kering-owned Ginori 1735 has partnered with an influencer on a project of this scope, the collaboration is part of Stella’s latest project called “Suonare Stella.” The Italian social media star has turned his apartment into a display space for design and furniture pieces, highlighted through the dedicated stand-alone Instagram account @suonarestella.

The project kicked off to document Stella’s renovation work on his house and rapidly turned into a clever digital franchise to scoop up partnerships and collaborations in the home design field. The house is filled with objects designed for marquee names, including Piero Lissoni, Achille Castiglioni and Michele De Lucchi, among others. Some of them were recently sold at a discounted price on the design firm Boffi De Padova’s online shop, as a result of the partnership with the marquee furniture company.

