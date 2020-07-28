Paraiso Miami Beach is forging ahead with an in-person and virtual Swim Week event from Aug. 20 to 22, featuring resort 2021.

Brands such as Beach Bunny, Acacia, Vitamin A Swim, Luli Fama, Agua Bendita, Maaji, Badgley Mischka and Verde Limoncello are among the confirmed participants. The shows will take place at the SLS South Beach, with limited number of media, buyers and guests allowed.

“Our goal is to keep swim alive. We are not making any money this year. We are committed to support the swim industry to showcase their new designers to media, buyers and consumers,” said Natalija Dedic Stojanovic, creative director of Paraiso.

The shows will be limited to 42 guests each. The audience will be seated with masks, and the shows will be broadcast virtually through digital hub, FTV, FNL and Global Fashion Channel. Its technology partner for digital showrooms is CNX. The service will be operational from August to November.

With the full support of the City of Miami Beach, a number of in-person fashion shows and presentations will be produced and livestreamed following strict CDC guidelines on social distancing and other methods preventing the spread of COVID-19. Events will be hosted in outdoor spaces with mandatory masks, sectioned-off areas and no large crowds.

Retailers will be able to schedule virtual appointments, shop from curated collection videos and connect and engage with brands.

A few shows will be digital-only. In-person shows will also be livestreamed on paraisomiambeach.com.

As reported, SwimShow, the largest swimwear trade show in the industry, was canceled for July 11 to 14 at the Miami Beach Convention Center. That show, which generally features around 400 exhibitors and more than 2,500 lines, attracts better than 7,500 buyers from designer boutiques, resort shops, specialty stores, surf shops, department stores and mass merchants. At the time, Judy Stein, executive director of the Swimwear Association, said the decision to cancel was made with the safety of the show’s exhibitors and visitors top-of-mind.