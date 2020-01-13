PJs VALUES: Outerwear specialist Parajumpers debuted at Milan Fashion Week with its first presentation aimed at raising brand awareness.

Operated by Ape SpA, the label, which borrows its name from the U.S. army’s 210th Rescue Squadron, called on digital artist Felice Limosani to develop an arty and high-tech installation with very few products in sight.

“We didn’t want to talk about products but rather in terms of the brand’s values that pivot on three elements: the arts, technology and the human touch,” said Cristina Paulon, daughter of Ape’s founder Ermanno and the company’s sales marketing director.

Limosani developed a digital video map to reflect the hypnotizing soundtrack created by Italian trip-hop trio BowLand that was projected onto the walls of the Casa degli Artisti venue on Sunday night.

Fashion-wise, the latest collection was developed by the label’s longtime creative director Massimo Rossetti in collaboration with Leonardo Fasolo, who has brought in a fresher take on silhouettes that were oversize and roomy for parkas and jackets that had no fur trimmings.

Paulon explained the company is always looking for new materials and eco-friendly padding, but most importantly “sustainability can be measured in terms of the way we work and the fact that our designs are meant to last forever,” she noted.

The executive said Northern Europe is a strong focus for the brand, with countries such as France, the U.K. and Germany showing consistent growth in the past few years. The U.S. is also high on the company’s agenda as Parajumpers is stocked at New York’s Bloomingdale’s, Olive & Bette and Bandier. Leveraging the brand awareness in South Korea, Paulon said she sees potential in other countries in the Far East.

In 2018, Ape SpA posted revenues of 68 million euros, and although financials for 2019 were not available, Paulon said they expect a 5 to 10 percent increase.

Asked about entering the new decade for the brand, Paulon was straightforward. “We want to go against the grain,” she said. “Our values of performance and durability are more important than fashion. You can improve without necessarily changing every season.”