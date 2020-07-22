Virtual makeovers take on a new meaning now that Parfums Givenchy has brought its color cosmetics into the social simulation game Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Launched in March by Nintendo, just at the beginning of the coronavirus pandemic, the game became popular among millions of people around the globe with time to kill and a desire to live in an alternate state — or should one say, island?

Parfums Givenchy claims to be the first luxury beauty brand to propose makeup looks for Animal Crossing’s creatures.

For the project, the LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton-owned brand linked up with Nook Street Market for the makeup creations developed around Givenchy’s iconic products, such as Prisme Libre powders and Le Rouge lipsticks.

Givenchy also offers to Animal Crossing players 4G heart- and lip-shaped tattoos, which take the form of the brand’s logo, as well. The makeup looks are available in various color combinations and on different skin tones.

Their ID codes can be downloaded from the Instagram accounts @givenchybeauty and @nookstreetmarket.

Fashion brands and designers, including Valentino, Marc Jacobs and GCDS, started taking their IRL clothing to Animal Crossing: New Horizons a few months ago.

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is the fifth title in the series. It takes players to a deserted island they can then build from the ground up. Like with previous titles, players are able to interact with anthropomorphic characters that move to the island and then play and share with real friends via the Internet. Animal Crossing debuted in Japan in 2001.