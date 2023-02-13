Paris-based App Modeld Wants to Become the AI-powered Tinder of Modeling

MODEL BEHAVIOR: Want to become a model? There’s going to be an app for that, with the March 1 launch of Modeld, a project-based platform to connect brands and models.

Founder Karim El Sabeh, a 22-year-old graduate of Paris’ Istituto Marangoni in fashion business and communications and digital media, came up with the idea after trying to find models for the fashion label he launched but also because of less-than-stellar experiences lived by friends.

Unlike existing apps, Modeld wasn’t designed to help brands find models by solely browsing portfolios and reaching out. Instead, El Sabeh modeled his platform after dating apps, where profiles matching each other need both to be interested to initiate a conversation.

Modeling agencies should not necessarily see Modeld as competition because the app’s target of models and brands isn’t the same as theirs. “We’re not an agency but more of a community,” said the founder, who sees emerging labels and those who want to make their first steps in modeling as the initial users of the platform.

With ratings that are visible to anyone on the platform, he could even see the app becoming a tool for agencies which could boast of excellent scores that make them reliable work partners.

Modeld founder Karim El Sabeh. Courtesy of Modeld

Something else that sets Modeld apart, according to El Sabeh, is the inclusivity angle. “Everyone can model for a certain industry, not just fashion,” he said, giving hospitality or the automotive industry as examples. The app could also help achieve the “street cast” look, or open up a brand’s outlook through a more diverse pool of models.

What El Sabeh is adamant about is ensuring safety and transparency. While models only need valid government-issued identification and to be above 18 years old to sign up, brands will be required to submit further information, such as corporate registration documentation and legal identification of the account holder, to lower the risk of bad faith actors exploiting the platform.

Once a match is made between a brand’s project — with all details including compensation clearly stated — and a model, the platform does not intervene in the negotiation, nor does it receive a cut of any monetary terms agreed on.

Until both parties rate each other at the completion of the project, neither can start a new gig. And should a bad rating be received by either, the platform will review each case individually and serve as mediator to resolve the situation, the founder explained.

El Sabeh already has his eyes on the next steps. While the platform will be free at launch and for an initial six-month term, El Sabeh envisions introducing tiered subscription services within the year, to access functions like searches beyond the standard location-based radius.

Then there’ll be the addition of AI, which will be used to further hone the selection process for both parties. For this, El Sabeh is considering raising funds or opening to investors. “But only if they’re a great match,” he quipped.