×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Tuesday’s Digital Daily: September 14, 2021

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Eye

All the Looks From the 2021 Met Gala Red Carpet

Fashion

Sotheby’s to Auction Karl Lagerfeld’s Furniture, Art, Cars and More

Fashion

Retailers Rave About Return of In-person Shows at NYFW

Saint Laurent Is Back on Paris Fashion Week Calendar

The French fashion house leads labels returning to the final spring 2022 Paris calendar with a show on Sept. 28 at 8 p.m.

Ambiance at Saint Laurent RTW Fall
Ambiance at Saint Laurent RTW Fall 2020, photographed in Paris on February 25, 2020. Stephane Feugere for WWD

PARIS — The next Paris Fashion Week, for spring 2022 collections, is shaping up to be a strong one: The French Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode has published the final version of the official schedule, with a number of changes.

The biggest one? The return of Saint Laurent, the first big house to step away from preset schedules to set its own pace for collections during the pandemic, who says goodbye to the Venice views and desert vistas to return with an 8 p.m. show on Sept. 28.

It joins returnees Balenciaga, Loewe, Maison Margiela and Valentino among the big names that have decided to return their collections to Paris this season.

Olivier Theyskens, whose physical event was slated for Oct. 1 at 4 p.m., has thrown his hat into the show ring, moving to Oct. 4 for a 7:30 p.m. runway display. Couturier Alexandre Vauthier has moved the reveal of his latest ready-to-wear offering to a bright and early 9 a.m. on Oct. 2.

Also back on the schedule are French label Mazarine and leather specialist Jitrois, Amsterdam-based Ninamounah, and Atlein, which will put on a presentation at 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 4. These additions bring the tally up to 97 houses showing their spring 2022 collections on the Paris calendar, up from 88 last season.

For more, see also:

Brands Returning to Physical Formats in Paris for Women’s Shows

A Fashion Show in Homage to Alber Elbaz Will Close Paris Fashion Week

WWD EXCLUSIVE: Saint Laurent to Skip Paris Fashion Week, Set Own Schedule

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Colored Sunglasses Paired With Bold Makeup Looks

Camera Moda's Chairman Carlo Capasa discusses

Fashion Education: A Discussion with Camera Moda, Fendi and Ferragamo

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Queen Elizabeth II’s Royal Style Secrets Decoded 

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Brittany Sierra, founder of the Sustainable

Video: The Next Big Hurdle In Sustainable Fashion

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Inside a Strange Spring 2021 Paris Fashion Week

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: 'SNL' Star Chloe Fineman Grades Celebrity Looks, From Catherine Zeta-Jones to JoJo Siwa

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Milan Digital Fashion's Week's Spring 2021 Trends and Major Moments

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Spring 2021 Trends and Highlights From New York Fashion Week

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Instagram's Top Dog Fashion Influencer Launches a Handbag Line

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: 'The Big Flower Fight' Head Judge Grades Iconic Celebrity Floral Looks

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Everything You Need to Know About Paris Digital Fashion Week

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Black Unison, The Voices of Stylists

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Black Unison Panel Video Series: Trailer

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

WWD Roundtable Video: A Discussion of Racial Equality in the Fashion Industry 

19:14
Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Inside Fashion Students' Senior Thesis Collections

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Margaret Cho Grades Celebrity Loungewear Outfits

North West Makes Her Rap Debut

Video: Kanye West's Daughter North Performs at Yeezy Season 8 Fashion Show

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Fortune Feimster Grades 2020 Democratic Candidates' Fashion Style

Models wear creations for the Dior

Video: Watch Dior's Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: The Milan Fashion Week Fall 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: The Exciting Trends at a Less-Than-Thrilling NYFW

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

The Carolina Herrera collection is modeled

Video: The Carolina Herrera NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Show

Model on the catwalkChristopher John Rogers

Video: NYFW Fall 2020 Fashion Trends and Highlights

DancersNike show, Runway, Fall Winter 2020,

Video: Inside Nike's Future Sport Forum Extravaganza

Valentino Couture Spring 2020

Video: Watch the Valentino Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

Kaia Gerber on the catwalk

Video: Watch the Chanel Haute Couture Spring 2020 Show

A model presents a creation from

Video: Watch the Louis Vuitton Fall 2020 Men's Show

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: 'The Bachelorette' Hannah Brown Grades Iconic Celebrity Couples Looks

Iman attends the fourth annual Women's

Video: The Best and Worst 2019 Fashion Trends

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: The Spring 2020 It Bags You Need to Know

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Fabien Baron on Kate Moss, Madonna and More

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: A Photographer's Guide to Paris Fashion Week

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Kim Petras Critiques Iconic Celeb Looks, From Elton John to Britney Spears

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Talking Fashion With Jenny Slate

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: The Best and Worst Celebrity Halloween Costumes

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: Monique Lhuillier Takes Us Inside Her Madison Avenue Flagship

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: How Vera Wang Is Giving Back to Military Brides

Nordstrom's NYC Women's Store

Video: Nordstrom's New NYC Flagship Has 7 Levels and 320,000 Square Feet

Bernard Arnault and President Donald TrumpLouis

Video: President Donald Trump, Ivanka Trump Attend Louis Vuitton Factory Ribbon-Cutting Ceremony

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: The MFW Spring 2020 Fashion Trends You Need to Know

Saint Laurent Returns to Paris Fashion

Video: The Top 9 Models to Look Out for During the Spring 2020 Fashion Shows

Icon Link Plus Icon

Copyright © 2021 WWD Media, LLC. All Rights reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP

optional screen reader

ad