DOUBLE EXPOSURE: Two of Paris’ leading retail alliances have joined forces for a street exhibition highlighting emerging designers during Paris Fashion Week.

The Comité Haussmann, which represents retailers like Galeries Lafayette and Printemps, and the Comité du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, which gathers luxury retailers such as Chanel and Hermès, organized the event with Jean-Pierre Blanc, founder of the Hyères International Festival of Fashion and Photography.

From Sept. 23 to Oct. 1, 34 display panels featuring the work of young designers and photographers will be dotted across the busy retail districts.

Among those featured are Rushemy Botter and Lisi Herrebrugh, who were appointed artistic directors of Nina Ricci after winning the Hyères prize in 2018; Marinne Serre, who took home the LVMH Prize in 2017; and previous Hyères winners Vanessa Schindler, Wataru Tominaga and Annelie Schubert.

Titled “Paris-Hyères, la mode de demain,” the exhibit spans Boulevard Haussmann, Rue Royale, Place de la Madeleine, Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré and more.

It’s the first time the two committees have worked together on this type of project. For Pierre Pelarrey, director of the Comité Haussmann, and Benjamin Cymerman, head of the Comité du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, it was the opportunity to show their support for new talent.

“We both represent fashion, and we both are two very important economic actors,” Cymerman told WWD at a press conference on Friday.

The two neighborhoods together account for almost half of the French capital’s retail market, according to Cymerman. He estimated the Comité Haussmann represents around 3 billion euros in annual revenues, while the Comité du Faubourg Saint-Honoré makes around 2.8 billion euros.

Pelarrey added: “The vocation if the Haussmann committee is to make its neighborhood a pole of attractiveness and a prominent place to live, that becomes a reference in France and internationally.”

The initiative comes on the heels of a tough year for the city’s retailers, who have been forced to close their stores repeatedly due to anti-government protests by the gilets jaunes, or yellow vests, movement.

At the height of the demonstrations, a section of the Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré was entirely sealed off for several weekends in a row to protect the Élysée presidential palace.

Keen to boost the area’s attractiveness, Cymerman is already eyeing new alliances with other committees governing Avenue Montaigne, the Avenue des Champs-Elysées and Place Vendôme.