No creative video for her: Christelle Kocher is the latest Paris designer to plot a physical fashion show for her spring-summer 2021 collection.

“Real body movin’,” she enthused in a short announcement Monday, the copy next to a photo of the Parc des Buttes-Chaumont and its famous cliff-top temple. “Hope to see you there.”

Kocher, who has paraded her streetwear-influenced Koché brand in a number of guerrilla-style fashion shows, including at a busy shopping center and a used bookstore, said she would host the event during the next Paris Fashion Week in the fall.

“Beautiful nature in the heart of Paris,” she declared about the hilly park in the 19th arrondissement, which features a small lake and a suspension bridge. “I go there every morning. It’s my walking ritual, my green lung.”

Her announcement comes only days after designer Simon Porte Jacquemus held his spring show in a sloping wheat field outside of Paris, and fashion week organizers in Shanghai, Tokyo, Seoul and Beijing confirmed physical shows this fall.

Kocher said hers would be mounted in accordance with health directives, and be open to everyone.

“The shows have always been a way to share our vision, to create a specific emotion, to invite different communities,” she said. “They have been the basis of the brand from day one and I can’t imagine presenting a collection without this meaningful celebration.”