Printemps Opens Podcast Studio in Paris Flagship

STUDIO SPACE: French department store Printemps is launching “Le Studio,” an in-house content creation space, positioning itself as the first store to offer a dedicated home for recording podcasts and other media broadcasts.

Printemps, which has recently undergone a rebranding and will soon be branching out globally with stores in the Doha, Qatar, and New York City, aims to up the production of content to support its omnichannel retail strategy.

“Printemps asserts its new role as a media with its customers and its entire ecosystem,” the company said in a statement. “If Printemps thus intends to continue to adapt to new distance consumption models and strengthen the commitment of its international clientele, this hybrid space will also be an entertainment space because it will enable [clients] to attend certain performances directly.”

“Le Studio” will be housed in the heart of its Paris Boulevard Haussmann flagship.

The studio will support its podcast program, launched in November 2021, which hosted a short series of environmentally focused topics including pastry chef Nina Metayer, “Earth From Above” director Yann-Arthus Bertrand, Plastic Odyssey’s Simon Bernard, Beauty Disrupted’s Alban Mayne and shows on secondhand shopping and retail.

The space will also be home to its bimonthly live shopping events featuring influencers and stylists, which teach tips and tricks while promoting the latest trends. That endeavor launched in June 2021.

Under the direction of Printemps Group chief executive officer Jean-Marc Bellaiche, who joined in October 2020, the legacy department store has refocused efforts on expanding its omnichannel and digital presence, including e-commerce from its website and through third-party apps such as WhatsApp. Those sales have doubled in the last three years for the group, Bellaiche has said.

Creating its own content is part of the larger trend of stores adding immersive experiences as retailers fight for space in the attention economy. With the shift to online shopping, retailers are betting on entertainment as part of their offerings and see themselves increasingly in competition with gaming and social media, such as TikTok.

Part of Bellaiche’s strategy is to offer unique experiences. Printemps said its in-house facility will not only speed up content production and the availability of its programs, but the studio will also host shoots for brand partners as well as meet-ups and events.