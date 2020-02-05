SPACE RACE: Pierre Cardin, André Courrèges, Françoise Hardy, Niki de Saint Phalle and Pierre Paulin: These French icons of the Swinging Sixties will be celebrated in an upcoming exhibition at the Grande Halle de la Villette in Paris.

Based on an exhibition at the Victoria & Albert Museum in London in 2016, titled “You Say You Want a Revolution? Records and Rebels 1966-1970,” the show is landing in Paris after stops in Montreal, Milan, Brussels and Melbourne.

In addition to the original exhibits, conceived by Geoffrey Marsh and Victoria Broackes of the V&A department of theater and performance, the show will focus on the French scene during the period, which saw the May 1968 student revolt in Paris, in sections curated by Justine Weulersse with a set design by Stéphane Poli.

Set to run from April 22 to Aug. 23, “Révolutions, 1966-1970, cinq années qui ont change le monde” (“Revolutions, 1966-1970, five years that changed the world” in English) will extend over 29,000 square feet with more than 500 objects and works on show, in addition to 50 videos and 40 songs.

It will feature the photographs of Jean-Marie Périer, who shot pop stars like Hardy, Jacques Dutronc and Johnny Hallyday, alongside artists like Yvaral, the son of Victor Vasarely, who specialized in Op Art and kinetic art, and performance artist Orlan, whose body is a central part of her work.

On the fashion front, the show will examine the influence of Space Age designers like Cardin, Courrèges and Paco Rabanne, as well as their peers Sonia Rykiel and Emanuel Ungaro. It will also screen clips from movies by New Wave filmmakers such as Jean-Luc Godard, Agnès Varda and François Truffaut.