Saint Laurent and Maison Margiela Return to Paris Men’s Provisional Schedule

The fully physical fall 2023 men’s season will run from Jan. 17 to 22.

Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2019
Louis Vuitton Men's Fall 2019 Swan Gallet/WWD

PARIS — All 81 events of the fall 2023 Paris Men’s Week will be physical, according to the provisional calendar published Friday by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode. 

The menswear collections will be unveiled between Jan. 17 and Jan. 22, with 48 shows and 33 presentations, starting with Wales Bonner’s 5:30 p.m. show on the first day.  

As previously reported, Saint Laurent will return to Paris with a 9 p.m. show on Jan. 17 for its men’s collection. In recent years, Anthony Vaccarello has shown his menswear designs in Marrakech; Jersey City, New Jersey; Venice, Italy, and Malibu, California.

Making a comeback after a years-long absence is Maison Margiela, which had shown John Galliano’s first — and only, to date — Artisanal men’s collection in 2018, and ready-to-wear men’s collections before that. Its show will take place on Jan. 22 at 8 p.m.

With Rick Owens and Louis Vuitton, respectively, at 12:30 p.m. and 2:30 p.m. on Jan. 19, Dior Homme at 2:30 p.m. the next day and Hermès at 3 p.m. on the Saturday, fashion week cornerstones are settling back into familiar configurations.

And come January, there will be another Emily in Paris — designer Emily Bode.

Her six-year-old brand revealed on Wednesday that it intended to return to the official Paris menswear calendar this season, with its show now confirmed at 6:30 p.m. on Jan. 21.

Botter, Sacai and White Mountaineering will also take to the runway for their fall 2023 collections.

Ludovic de Saint Sernin, who was recently named artistic director of Ann Demeulemeester, is returning to the men’s calendar on Jan. 22 at 10 a.m. for the fall 2023 collection of his eponymous gender-fluid brand, after revealing his spring 2023 collection during last October’s womenswear collections.

Presentations will also be plentiful on the six-day schedule.

The fall 2023 season will see the return of Berluti, with an all-day presentation on Jan. 18. The brand had not shown on the official calendar since January 2021. It had announced it would “take a new approach to the collection calendar, choosing its own path for presenting its exceptional products, including collaborative projects and pieces” after announcing the departure of its artistic director Kris Van Assche in April 2021. 

This season’s newcomer is 032c, the Berlin-based cult magazine’s apparel line, designed by cofounder Maria Koch, who will hold a presentation on Jan 20.

Now firmly entrenched, digital content will be broadcast on the federation’s dedicated platform, through pre-recorded films, livestreams or post-show edits.

Among those who will sit this session out are Thom Browne, Craig Green, Rhude as well as Celine. The Hedi Slimane-designed house’s latest outing was its women’s fall 2023, shown on Dec. 8 in Los Angeles.

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

