Where to Find Sneakers, Lattes and Toadstools During Paris Fashion Week

Just A Space, a pop-up curated by Sarah Andelman, will feature some of the industry's hottest creatives.

The latest crop of books from
The latest crop of books from Sarah Andelman's Just An Idea imprint. Courtesy of Just An Idea

PICK AND MIX: The next round of Paris men’s fashion shows might be short on parties, but Sarah Andelman is bringing together some of the industry’s hottest creatives for a pop-up celebrating the latest crop of book releases under her Just An Idea imprint.

Open from Jan. 20 to 22, Just A Space will be located at 15 Rue du Louvre, across the street from billionaire François Pinault’s Bourse de Commerce contemporary art museum.

Andelman, the former creative director of concept store Colette, has tapped buzzy Russian architect and furniture designer Harry Nuriev of Crosby Studios to design a café, in partnership with specialty coffee shop Café Nuances and creative studio The Social Food. 

It will be decorated with print offcuts from Just An Idea’s second round of books, which includes tomes by Nick Newbold, Sean Wotherspoon, Edward Bess, Pelle Cass, Brad Hall, Dude With Sign and Matt McCormick. 

Harry Nuriev paper furniture for Sarah Andelman's Just A Space pop-up.
Harry Nuriev paper furniture for Sarah Andelman’s Just A Space pop-up. Courtesy of Just An idea

The space will also feature artist and designer Gabriela Noelle’s colorful soft seats for children and adults, dubbed “The Toadstool Project.”

In addition, Bess is creating an installation based on his photographs of Michèle Lamy, and there will be an exhibition of Cass’ images of crowded sporting events, and some of the original cardboard signs made by Seth Phillips, creator of the Instagram account @dudewithsign. 

In the basement area, sneaker specialist Wotherspoon will set up an offshoot of his vintage store Round Two, while McCormick will show 40 original prints and a selection from his clothing brand One of These Days. 

Andelman branched out into books last year, with five titles covering everything from floral arrangements to sneakers.

