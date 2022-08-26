×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: August 26, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to Provisional Paris Schedule

Business

Ermenegildo Zegna Group Reports 20.8% Growth in First Half Sales

Business

Farfetch Rides the Luxury Market’s Momentum Even in the Era of Uncertainty

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to Provisional Paris Schedule

It will be busy between Sept. 26 and Oct. 4 as Victoria Beckham and Zimmerman debut and many more return to Parisian runways.

Naomi Campbell walks the runway during
Naomi Campbell walks the runway during the Lanvin spring 2022 show as part of Paris Fashion Week. Getty Images

PARIS — Spring 2023 has sprung, if the provisional Paris Fashion Week schedule is anything to go by.

With a total of 105 events, including 64 shows and 41 presentations, and 11 new brands on the schedule, it will be a packed nine days from Sept. 26 to Oct. 4.

The Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode published its preliminary calendar on Friday, unveiling a near-fully physical schedule.

Only Uma Wang, Shiatzy Chen, Kimhekim and Calvin Luo are slated to show their collections solely digitally, owing to ongoing travel restrictions with Asia.

Related Galleries

Digital content will continue to be broadcast on the federation’s dedicated platform, ranging from pre-recorded films to livestreams and post-show edits.

Kicking off the season is LVMH Prize semifinalist label Weinsanto, designed by 28-year-old Victor Weinsanto, with its 5 p.m. on-schedule debut on Sept. 26.

Victoria Beckham’s inaugural Parisian show will take place at 5:30 p.m. on Sept. 30, the first runway for her new design team led by design director Lara Barrio.

The other two entrants, Australian label Zimmerman and London-based A.W.A.K.E. Mode, will show later in the week, at 2:30 p.m. on Oct. 3 and 12:30 p.m. on Oct. 4, respectively.

AZ Factory, which said in June it would morph into a multibrand retailer and showroom, will cap off the week’s penultimate day at 8 p.m. on Oct. 3.

In the lineup are Saint Laurent, Balenciaga, Valentino, Givenchy and Off-White, which put on a star-studded tribute show to its late founder Virgil Abloh in March.

Conspicuously absent is Celine, whose June 26 return to the calendar came with a side show of K-pop pandemonium outside the venue as fans jostled to get a glimpse of Blackpink’s Lalisa Manobal, BTS member Kim Tae-hyung, better known as V, and his bestie, actor Park Bo-gum.

On the final day of the women’s spring 2023 season, Chanel, Miu Miu and Louis Vuitton will reprise their pre-pandemic traditions by taking the 10:30 a.m., 2 p.m. and 3:30 p.m. slots on Oct. 4.

Also expected to be present in person and in number this season are Japanese designers, who had not shown physically in Paris since the pandemic.

Comme des Garçons and Junya Watanabe had returned to Paris for men’s in June. They will be joined by Noir Kei Ninomiya on Oct. 1, kicking off the day at 9:30 a.m. for Watanabe, followed by Ninomiya at 12 p.m. and Rei Kawakubo’s designs at 5 p.m.

Undercover, Mame Kurogouchi, Anrealage and Beautiful People will also all be putting on runway shows throughout the week.

For their compatriot Mitsuru Nishizaki, it will be the first time his label Ujoh will hold an on-schedule show in Paris, after entering the official schedule last October. It will be the final runway show of the spring 2023 season, showing after Vuitton at 5 p.m. on Oct. 4.

Yohji Yamamoto will also stage his women’s runway in Paris, after broadcasting his men’s collection from Tokyo in June, while Dries Van Noten and Thom Browne will bring their women’s collections back on the runway, after showing their menswear IRL in June.

Other returnees include Lanvin, whose parent Lanvin Group is gearing up for an IPO; Ukrainian label Litkovskaya, poignantly representing the designer’s creative compatriots last February at Tranoï, and GmbH, which had switched to the women’s schedule last season due to the new role of its designers Benjamin Huseby and Serhat Isik as creative directors at Trussardi.

As for presentations, the seven new names added this season will be distilled through the nine-day showcase, supplementing their scheduled reveals with events. These include French label Boutet Solanes, which updated its name to reflect the input of Constance Boutet’s design partner José Maria Solanes; Pressiat; Ruohan; Paula Canovas Del Vas, and Ukrainian designer Anna October.

Austrian brand Florentina Leitner and French outdoor specialist Aigle, designed by the designer trio Etudes Studio, will be on Oct. 2 and 4, respectively.

French jewelry house Messika separately revealed that it would hold an off-schedule show on Sept. 28.

The definitive version of the Paris Fashion Week schedule will be released the week of Sept. 12.

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Hot Summer Bags

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

New Arrivals And Returnees Flock to

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad