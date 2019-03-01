As many stay tuned to Paris Fashion Week, an unlikely fashion trend has popped up among the Parisian street-style set: chainmail.

The 12th-century armor, originally a mesh made up of metal rings to protect the head and body, has been reimagined by many Paris showgoers, who are wearing the style in silver, gold and black as clothing, headwear and handbags.

Giving a nod to the medieval chainmail style, two showgoers were seen wearing the style as headwear, one with a black chain-link headpiece worn over a metallic silver headscarf and another wearing a silver chain-link headpiece with a matching handbag.

Others went with more of a disco theme. Designer Michelle Elie wore a silver metallic sequined dress with a matching bag, while another paired a metallic gold chain-link top with a matching gold sequined skirt.

Over the decades, the style has been a runway staple, most notably by Paco Rabanne, who made it his signature style in the Sixties. Most recently, the look was interpreted for fall by designers including Christian Siriano, who gave models ponytails tied together with links of chainmail; Area, which accented clothing with colorful gemstones, and Tom Ford, whose finale look was a silver chainmail dress.

