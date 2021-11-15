×
Inside Paris Hilton and Carter Reum’s Extravagant Los Angeles Wedding Bash

The heiress-socialite married the venture capitalist on Thursday.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum pose for "Paris in Love." Jose Villa/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Peacock

It wouldn’t be a Paris Hilton wedding without some over-the-top festivities.

After Hilton married Carter Milliken Reum, a venture capitalist and entrepreneur, on Thursday, the socialite changed out of her custom Oscar de la Renta wedding dress into not one, but three more dresses for the wedding reception.

The first was a white off-the-shoulder Ghalia Lav gown which Hilton topped with a sparkling tiara. She then changed into a long, crystal-embellished dress by Pamella Roland that featured a matching cape for the first dance. Concluding her parade of outfit changes was a short bustier cocktail dress also by Oscar de la Renta, with the label’s signature floral embroidery.

Paris Hilton and Carter Reum
Paris Hilton and Carter Reum for “Paris in Love.” Chelsea Lauren/Shutterstock/Courtesy of Peacock

During the reception, guests sat down for a dinner where they were reportedly met with a performance by Demi Lovato, who sang Dolly Parton’s “I Will Always Love You.”

On Friday, the wedding festivities continued with a neon carnival-themed bash at Los Angeles’ iconic Santa Monica Pier, which featured treats such as hot dogs and funnel cakes, a ferris wheel, a DJ set performance by Diplo and carnival games that were Paris Hilton-themed, where winners would receive a toy with an image of the heiress on it.

For the event, Hilton wore a full hot pink ensemble by Alice + Olivia — who also designed her bridal party’s gowns — which was a sequined mesh long-sleeve top with an asymmetric tulle skirt and veil. She topped off the look with a matching pink leather purse, platform boots and embellished heart-shaped sunglasses.

Reum coordinated with Hilton, wearing a navy tracksuit with a pink shirt underneath.

Some of the big names who attended the bash were Gigi Gorgeous, Lance Bass, Lovato and Hilton’s aunt Kyle Richards of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills.”

Saturday marked the end of the couple’s wedding festivities, as they rounded out the three-day extravaganza with a dinner and dance party at the Bel-Air estate of Hilton’s late grandfather Barron Hilton, the same venue where the two tied the knot on Thursday.

The night apparently included a performance by award-winning artist Macy Gray and another star-studded guest list that included the likes of Kate Beckinsale, Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, Sofia Richie, Jaden Smith as well as Hilton family members such as Kathy Hilton, Nicky Hilton Rothschild and more.

Hilton wore a glittering sheer gown with star appliqué details throughout. She styled her hair in an updo with a single strand dangling on the left side of her face.

The wedding celebrations will be shown on Hilton’s new reality series “Paris in Love,” which streams on Peacock.

The reality star and Reum have dated since November 2019, before he proposed to her in February.

Hilton is the oldest child of Richard Hilton and Kathy Hilton. She has one sister, Nicky, and two brothers, Barron and Conrad Hughes. She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels.

Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Private Los Angeles Ceremony

Paris Hilton Chats Netflix’s ‘Cooking With Paris,’ Bringing Fashion to the Kitchen

Paris Hilton, Willow Smith And More Model in Rihanna’s Savage X Fenty Lingerie Fashion Show

