Paris Hilton Collector Doll Issued by ‘Rainbow High’

THAT’S HOT: Paris Hilton, the entrepreneur, socialite and media personality, can add another notch to her hot pink belt: Collector Doll.

MGA Entertainment, a privately held toy and entertainment company and creator of “Rainbow High” animated series and fashion dolls, has introduced its first celebrity fashion doll: The “Rainbow High” Premium Edition Paris Hilton Collector Doll.

“Rainbow High,” an animated series on Netflix and YouTube, is based on the inclusive, rainbow-inspired line of dolls that encourages viewers to be themselves, using the hashtag #LetYourTrueColorsShine. Earlier this year, the 41-year-old Hilton made a cameo appearance on the hit show as headmistress of Pacific Coast High School.

The “Rainbow High” Paris Hilton Collector Doll.

Dressed in pink and embellished from head-to-toe, the doll comes with two outfits, accessories and creative packaging. The first outfit is inspired by Hilton’s 21st birthday look and features a chainmail pink dress with safety pin details, strappy pink heels and a rhinestone tiara. The second outfit is a sleek pink blazer, embellished dress with pearls and rhinestone details, with a matching pair of thigh-high boots. Accessories run the gamut from mesh and rhinestone gloves to a trunk handbag and a cell phone with a matching case that easily snaps onto her hand to take selfies.

The doll comes in a pink metallic box that has an illustration of Hilton on the front and is secured with a gold Rainbow plaque closure. Inside is another Hilton illustration and a pink diamond box which includes a message from Hilton along with her autograph.

The doll will be sold online at Amazon, Walmart and Target and retails for $99.99.

Paris Hilton and her collector doll in her chainmail pink dress.

“Paris Hilton represents the confident individuality, bold fashion and entrepreneurial spirit that ‘Rainbow High’ is all about,” said Isaac Larian, chief executive officer and founder of MGA Entertainment. “Since Paris’ appearance in the series and after much anticipation across the fan and collector communities, we are thrilled to finally debut the doll today.”

“I’m so incredibly proud to continue this ‘Rainbow High’ collaboration with this gorgeous doll inspired by my character on the show,” said Hilton, entrepreneur and CEO of 11:11 Media. “I had so much fun voicing the headmistress on the show and now creating this doll is such a wonderful expansion for the fans. Just like me, she is absolutely Sliving in a stunning all-pink look that I know will excite fans of all ages.”

Last month, Hilton introduced her 29th fragrance called Love Rush, which she created for her wedding day and launched on the brand’s website. A big fan of the metaverse, she said she would be signing the perfumes virtually on Roblox, giving global fans access to the signings to keep the business’ momentum high. Last June, Hilton teamed up with the Los Angeles County Museum to launch a fund focused on supporting women artists working in the realm of digital artwork.