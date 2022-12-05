×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: December 5, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Dior Men’s Pre-Fall 2023

Fashion

Balenciaga CEO, Demna Apologize for ‘Disturbing’ Ads 

Men's

Sehun, Lewis Hamilton, Lila Moss Attend Dior Event at Grand Egyptian Museum

Paris Hilton Collector Doll Issued by ‘Rainbow High’

The doll is being sold online at Amazon, Walmart and Target for $99.99.

The Paris Hilton Collector Doll.
The Paris Hilton Collector Doll. courtesy shot.

THAT’S HOT: Paris Hilton, the entrepreneur, socialite and media personality, can add another notch to her hot pink belt: Collector Doll.

MGA Entertainment, a privately held toy and entertainment company and creator of “Rainbow High” animated series and fashion dolls, has introduced its first celebrity fashion doll: The “Rainbow High” Premium Edition Paris Hilton Collector Doll.

“Rainbow High,” an animated series on Netflix and YouTube, is based on the inclusive, rainbow-inspired line of dolls that encourages viewers to be themselves, using the hashtag #LetYourTrueColorsShine. Earlier this year, the 41-year-old Hilton made a cameo appearance on the hit show as headmistress of Pacific Coast High School.

Related Galleries

The “Rainbow High” Paris Hilton Collector Doll.

Dressed in pink and embellished from head-to-toe, the doll comes with two outfits, accessories and creative packaging. The first outfit is inspired by Hilton’s 21st birthday look and features a chainmail pink dress with safety pin details, strappy pink heels and a rhinestone tiara. The second outfit is a sleek pink blazer, embellished dress with pearls and rhinestone details, with a matching pair of thigh-high boots. Accessories run the gamut from mesh and rhinestone gloves to a trunk handbag and a cell phone with a matching case that easily snaps onto her hand to take selfies.

The doll comes in a pink metallic box that has an illustration of Hilton on the front and is secured with a gold Rainbow plaque closure. Inside is another Hilton illustration and a pink diamond box which includes a message from Hilton along with her autograph.

The doll will be sold online at Amazon, Walmart and Target and retails for $99.99.

Paris Hilton and her collector doll in her chainmail pink dress.

“Paris Hilton represents the confident individuality, bold fashion and entrepreneurial spirit that ‘Rainbow High’ is all about,” said Isaac Larian, chief executive officer and founder of MGA Entertainment. “Since Paris’ appearance in the series and after much anticipation across the fan and collector communities, we are thrilled to finally debut the doll today.”

“I’m so incredibly proud to continue this ‘Rainbow High’ collaboration with this gorgeous doll inspired by my character on the show,” said Hilton, entrepreneur and CEO of 11:11 Media. “I had so much fun voicing the headmistress on the show and now creating this doll is such a wonderful expansion for the fans. Just like me, she is absolutely Sliving in a stunning all-pink look that I know will excite fans of all ages.”

Last month, Hilton introduced her 29th fragrance called Love Rush, which she created for her wedding day and launched on the brand’s website. A big fan of the metaverse, she said she would be signing the perfumes virtually on Roblox, giving global fans access to the signings to keep the business’ momentum high. Last June, Hilton teamed up with the Los Angeles County Museum to launch a fund focused on supporting women artists working in the realm of digital artwork.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

WWD style director Alex Badia and FN style director Shannon Adducci discuss the versatility of outerwear.

Head to Toe: How to Style Outerwear for Everywhere

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye

Adidas Terminates Yeezy Partnership With Ye With Immediate Effect

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Hot Summer Bags

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Paris Hilton Is Becoming a 'Rainbow High' Doll: Details, Price

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad