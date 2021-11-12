Paris Hilton Marries Carter Reum in Private Los Angeles Ceremony

Congratulations to Paris Hilton, who tied the knot with Carter Milliken Reum this week.

The heiress reportedly exchanged vows with Reum, an entrepreneur and venture capitalist, in an intimate ceremony held at a private estate in Los Angeles on Thursday.

The guest list reportedly included Kim Kardashian West, Paula Abdul, Kyle and Kim Richards of “Real Housewives of Beverly Hills,” Emma Roberts, Ashley Benson, Bebe Rexha, Christine Chiu of “Bling Empire” and Alice + Olivia creative director Stacey Bendet, among others.

Hilton wore a custom gown by Laura Kim and Fernando Garcia for Oscar de la Renta that featured the label’s signature floral pattern on the sleeves and up to her neck. Her hair was done by Eduardo Ponce and she was styled by Sammy K, who also works with other celebrities such as Megan Thee Stallion, Jasmine Sanders and Jada Pinkett Smith.

The socialite uploaded a close-up image of herself in her wedding dress on Instagram. “My forever begins today… ✨💍 11/11 💝 #JustMarried and #ForeverHiltonReum,” Hilton captioned the photo, which was taken by Jose Villa, who also did the photography for Ivy Getty and Tobias Engel’s wedding in San Francisco last week.

The remainder of the celebrations will reportedly include two more parties that will be captured on Hilton’s new reality series “Paris in Love,” which streams on Peacock.

The reality star and Reum have dated since November 2019, before he proposed to her in February.

Hilton is the oldest child of Richard Hilton and Kathy Hilton. She has one sister, Nicky, and two brothers, Barron and Conrad Hughes. She is the great-granddaughter of Conrad Hilton, the founder of Hilton Hotels.

