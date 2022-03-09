EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton Teams With Quay for Collaboration Inspired by Female Empowerment

Paris Hilton and Quay Australia have teamed up for a special collaboration.

The collection highlights female empowerment, rebellion and unwavering confidence, featuring a 12-piece collection of sunglasses, prescription and blue light glasses.

The pieces range from $55 to $65 and will be available to purchase in-store and online on Quay’s official e-commerce site starting March 9.

“Paris Hilton has been an icon in the fashion, business, entertainment and philanthropic space for decades on end,” Jodi Bricker, chief executive officer of Quay, said. “Her ability to constantly evolve, start new trends, innovate in multiple industries and now lead in the digital space, all while being an empowered female who empowers others, is exactly why she is the perfect collaborator for Quay.”

Additionally, Quay has also partnered with Project Glimmer, a national nonprofit that serves over 800,000 young women, for a “Giving is Sliving” philanthropy program. It includes a $25,000 donation to Project Glimmer, along with $100,000 worth of product. All of March, consumers can round up any purchases sitewide to raise more funds.

Paris Hilton for her collaboration with Quay eyewear. Courtesy of Quay

“Collaborating with a brand that is both led by women and has such a strong emphasis on empowering women, all while being able to give back with them to a charity like Project Glimmer is exactly what I aim to do,” Hilton said. “Our missions are aligned, and I couldn’t be prouder of our partnership.”

The eyewear company will also host an “Empower Hour” for the girls at Project Glimmer, aimed to inspire them to achieve success in all aspects of their lives and open ideas to new careers.

The collection features dramatic frames as well as bright hues and patterns, reflecting the socialite-heiress’ iconic style from the early Aughts era.

“These frames give you that extra confidence to sliv your best life and go after your wildest dreams,” Hilton said. “The oversize squares, called Total Vibe, are the perfect instant-diva shades, and the narrow shapes in pink and checkered print give you that rebellious trendsetter vibe. The entire collection… loves it.”

