×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Friday's Digital Daily: October 21, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: Balenciaga Severs Ties With Ye

Accessories

Cartier Reopens Historic Rue de la Paix Flagship

Business

Kering Sales Rise 23 Percent in Q3 as U.S. Tourists Splurge in Europe

Paris Hilton Celebrates New Rubi Rush Fragrance Launch in Vibrant Bejeweled Orange Dress in India

The reality star and entrepreneur is looked to Indian brand Papa Don't Preach by Shubhika.

MUMBAI, INDIA - OCTOBER 20 : Paris Hilton attends the launch of ' Rubi Rush' on October 20, 2022 in Mumbai, India (Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images)
MUMBAI, INDIA - OCTOBER 20 : Paris Hilton attends the launch of ' Rubi Rush' on October 20, 2022 in Mumbai, India (Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images) Getty Images

Paris Hilton arrived on the red carpet for the launch of her new fragrance Rubi Rush on Thursday in Mumbai, India, wearing an embellished orange maxi dress.

The reality television star and entrepreneur wore an orange dress with intricate bead detailing, including turquoise stones, pearls and gold appliques by Indian brand Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika.

MUMBAI, INDIA - OCTOBER 20 : Paris Hilton attends the launch of ' Rubi Rush' on October 20, 2022 in Mumbai, India (Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images)
Paris Hilton attends the launch of Rubi Rush on Oct. 20 in Mumbai, India Getty Images

She coordinated the look with a pair of orange pointed-toe shoes. She accessorized with embellished sheer gloves, a diamond and sapphire necklace, diamond chandelier earrings, blood orange sunglasses and a peach fan to keep her cool.

Related Galleries

Before departing for the event, Hilton took to Instagram to showcase the options from Papa Don’t Preach by Shubhika. Other selections included an embellished grommet dress with floral appliques, a crop top with embellished grommet skirt, and colorful seashell bralette-style crop top and appliqued maxi skirt.

Hilton worked with stylist Marta del Rio to create her numerous looks for her trip. Del Rio has worked with Billie Eilish, Dove Cameron and Gwen Stefani.

MUMBAI, INDIA - OCTOBER 20 : Paris Hilton attends the launch of ' Rubi Rush' on October 20, 2022 in Mumbai, India (Photo by Prodip Guha/Getty Images)
Paris Hilton attends the launch of Rubi Rush on Oct. 20 in Mumbai, India. Getty Images

Hilton went for a natural beauty look with a dark pink lip. She parted her hair to one side and styled it in waves.

Hilton entered the beauty industry in 2004 when she launched her first fragrance. As of 2019, she had 19 product lines.

Louis Vuitton Launches New Exhibition in NYC

Louis Vuitton’s ‘200 Trunks, 200 Visionaries’ Exhibition

Hermès is making a major statement about the future of brick-and-mortar retail with the long-awaited opening of its massive new Madison Avenue flagship.

A Tour of the New Hermès Madison Avenue Flagship

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Willy Chavarria Takes Us Backstage of His Energetic SS23 Collection Minutes Before Showtime

Ramzen - sponsored content.

Ramzen

WWD's fashion director Alex Badia and FN's fashion director Shannon Adducci talk about transitioning your wardrobe in an episode of "Head to Toe."

Head To Toe: Transitioning Your Wardrobe

Designer Details: A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

A closer look at LaQuan Smith's new collection and designing for Beyonce

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Hot Summer Bags

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and Kristin Davis in "And Just Like That."

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Paris Hilton Launches Fragrance in Vibrant Bejeweled Dress in India

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad