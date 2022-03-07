×
EXCLUSIVE: Paris Hilton Releases ‘That’s Hot’ Velour Tracksuit

The line features rhinestone-adorned hoodies showcasing Hilton's favorite mantras.

Paris Hilton
Paris Hilton Courtesy/Amber Asaly

Paris Hilton is bringing back the velour tracksuit.

The entrepreneur is releasing a limited number of six designs via e-commerce on her site today, with a full collection in more styles and colors out in June.

“Tracksuits have been iconic since the early 2000s and remain a staple in my wardrobe to this day,” Hilton told WWD in an exclusive statement. “Over the years, I have collected hundreds, and I am so excited to now launch my own collection.”

Priced starting at $95 for velour track pants and $115 for rhinestone-adorned hoodies — which feature some of Hilton’s most known mantras like “That’s Hot” (in hot pink) — the line is expected to hit retail in the fall, though the partners are not yet known.

Paris Hilton
Hilton unveils six styles, including a cherry red option with cutout stars. Courtesy/Amber Asaly

“I’ve enjoyed every aspect of the design process, from choosing and testing the softest velour fabrics to ensuring all the finishes, details and embellishments were just right,” continued Hilton. “My whole personality and essence really shines through the brand and line I’ve created. The tracksuits are cozy for lounging indoors and super chic for everyday as well. I can’t wait for everyone to be sliving while wearing their own.”

Sliving — a blend of slaying and living — as in, living your best life, is Hilton’s newest go-to saying. Other slogans showcased on the garments include “Boss Babe” in black, “Iconic” in soft pink and “Wifey” in white, as an ode to her recent marriage to husband Carter Reum.

