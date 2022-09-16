Paris Jackson Embraces the Golden Hour in Rasario Sunburst Dress at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS

Paris Jackson arrived at the Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS in a striking gold corset gown on Thursday in Los Angeles.

The Rasario dress was ruched around the waist and had a thigh-high slit, giving the effect of a sunburst pleat. She coordinated the dress with a matching satin clutch and a pair of brown platform heels.

For jewelry, she selected mismatched earrings, one in the shape of a dagger and the other a chandelier. She sported her nose rings, a small gold necklace with a pendant and two stacks of gold bracelets.

Paris Jackson at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS held at West Hollywood Park. Gilbert Flores for Variety

Jackson styled her hair in an updo with two loose strands framing her face. She went for a natural makeup look with a hint of highlighter on her cheeks and a nude lip.

In addition to supporting charity work, the past several months have been busy for the model, actress and musician. In June, Jackson embarked on a beauty partnership with KVD Beauty, making her the face of the brand. That same month she appeared on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” to promote her new single “Lighthouse.” In July, she posed for the swim campaign for Kim Kardashian’s Skims line, starring alongside Bella Poarch and Madison Bailey.

Paris Jackson at The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS. Gilbert Flores for Variety

The Elizabeth Taylor Ball to End AIDS is part of the programming under the Elizabeth Taylor AIDS Foundation. The gala included a seated dinner for 300 guests and a live auction in partnership with Christie’s. The organization was founded in 1981 by the late actress Elizabeth Taylor to support AIDS research, education and advocacy. Taylor was Jackson’s godmother, giving the organization a special connection with the model.