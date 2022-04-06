Paris Jackson Tapped for KVD Beauty Partnership

Paris Jackson is embarking on her first beauty partnership.

The model and actress has been tapped by KVD Beauty for a brand partnership, making her the first face of the brand. Jackson joins the brand as it is launching its new Tattoo Pencil Liner.

“As an artist, I was immediately drawn to KVD Beauty for their commitment to artistry and self-expression, both of which are huge parts of my personal identity,” Jackson said in a statement. “I also appreciate how the brand brings tattoos and cosmetics together in such a beautiful way. Paired with the fact that they’re 100 percent vegan and cruelty-free, this partnership with KVD Beauty feels truly organic and I cannot wait for all the exciting things to come.”

Jackson appears in campaign imagery for the brand wearing the new Tattoo Pencil Liner. The product was inspired by the brand’s best-selling liquid liner and comes in 10 matte pigment shades. The eyeliner retails for $22 and is available on the brand’s website as well as at Sephora and Ulta Beauty.

“Paris exemplifies so much of what KVD Beauty stands for — kindness, discovery and individuality, to name a few,” said Tara Loftis, global vice president of marketing and public relations at KVD Beauty. “As graceful as she is beautiful, we are so excited to be partnering with such an inspiring, powerful woman as our new brand ambassador and the face of Tattoo Pencil Liner. We know this partnership will be a great success, and there’s no one we’d rather work with than Paris for this exciting journey.”

KVD Beauty was formerly known as Kat Von D Beauty, launching in 2008 by celebrity tattoo artist Katherine von Drachenberg, also known as Kat Von D. Von Drachenberg sold her ownership shares of the brand in January 2020 to Kendo, the LVMH-owned beauty brand incubator that helped her launch the brand. The brand also relaunched under the name KVD Beauty.

Since the relaunch, the brand has retained and grown its customer base thanks to the recent launch of its viral Good Apple foundation balm. The product’s popularity led to the launch of a concealer version earlier this year.

Jackson, the daughter of late musician Michael Jackson, has made a name for herself in the modeling world by starring in campaigns for Stella McCartney, Calvin Klein, AGL Shoes and others. She also made her runway debut at Jean Paul Gaultier’s final couture show in January 2020.

