PARIS — Fashion, swimwear and lingerie trade shows scheduled take place in Paris in June have been canceled, due to the coronavirus, announced the organizing bodies, who are looking into possible rescheduling options.

These include Tranoï, Unique, Interfilière, View and Splash Paris and the Man/Woman shows.

“In the unprecedented global health crisis, three federations representing the apparel, lingerie and swimwear sectors are collectively announcing our decision to cancel or postpone the fashion and lingerie trade shows that were supposed to take place in Paris in June 2020,” said the Fédération Française du Prêt à Porter Féminin and the Fédération Française de l’Industrie de Vêtement Masculin and La Federation Maille, Lingerie et Balneaire.

The federations are considering holding events in September.

“In the spirit of solidarity, as we are convinced a rebound can only happen by mobilizing all actors of our sector, we are already considering new events in September 2020 that could help reinforce the position of Paris as the world fashion capital,” they added.

COVID-19 has prompted the cancellation of industry events across the globe, including Paris fashion weeks scheduled for June and July.

Trade shows have struggled in recent years, as the rise of digital means has disrupted traditional industry events, and shows like Tranoï have been seeking to increasingly bridge the digital and physical worlds by building online platforms for exhibiting brands.