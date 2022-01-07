Paris Men’s Week Will Be Mostly Physical

PARIS — Louis Vuitton will be putting on not just one but two runway shows – at 2.30 p.m. and 6.30 p.m. on Jan. 20 – during the upcoming Paris Fashion Week for the fall 2022 men’s wear collections, where the majority of the season’s 77 events will be physical.

The definitive calendar published today by the Fédération de la Haute Couture et de la Mode also revealed two notable dropouts: Vtmnts and Amiri, both of which were making their debut on schedule this season.

Rick Owens, Hermès, Dior, Ami and Y/Project will be among the 17 physical shows taking place from Jan. 18 through to Jan.23, as will newcomers Bianca Saunders, Egonlab and Rains.

Other familiar names taking to the runway are Jil Sander, Lemaire, Loewe, Wooyoungmi, Bluemarble and Kenzo, for the debut collection of its new artistic director Nigo.

Presentations take the lion’s share, with 29 brands — Courrèges, Casablanca and Issey Miyake among them — opting for this format to invite to buyers and press who will be in town for appointments, bringing the total tally of physical events to 46.

An additional 30 houses opted to remain digital-only, including Japanese label Sacai, which had not shown in Paris since the pandemic started. Chitose Abe’s label will make its return with a digital show on Jan. 23 at 5.30 p.m.

Due to the double Louis Vuitton outing on Jan. 20, Dries van Noten moved the digital reveal of his collection to 7.30 p.m on Jan. 21.

Only Yohji Yamamoto had not clarified whether its show would have a physical component at time of publication.

As with previous phygital seasons, all events will continue to be showcased on the federation’s digital platform, either through livestreaming or the release of fashion films and other creative formats.

This comes as Paris-based trade show Man/Woman announced yesterday it would forgo its January edition, due to the surge in cases in the country, which saw a record-breaking 400,000 testing positive on Jan. 3.

In the meantime, France’s National Assembly, the lower house of parliament, adopted a law approving the vaccine pass, which makes it mandatory to show proof of vaccination — not just a negative COVID-19 test — to access public venues and transport.

