Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van Herpen Retrospective

Hot on the heels of the 15th anniversary of her haute couture label, Iris Van Herpen will be the subject of a retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris next fall.

The Dutch designer, known for otherworldly creations that use technologies from laser cutting and 3D printing to electromagnetic weaving, will be the subject of an exhibit to be staged in the Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman fashion galleries at the museum from Nov. 29, 2023, until April 28, 2024.

It will feature around 100 of her designs, in addition to contemporary art works, installations, videos, photographs and natural history exhibits, articulated around eight themes.

Winner of the ANDAM Fashion Award in 2014, Van Herpen is known for her cross-disciplinary approach, including collaborations with sculptor Anthony Howe, architect Philip Beesley, MIT Media Lab professor Neri Oxman and scientists at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

“From micro to macro, the exhibition questions the place of the body in space, its relationship to clothing and its environment, its future in a rapidly changing world,” the museum said in a statement.

The exhibition also includes an evocation of Van Herpen’s studio in Amsterdam and a space dedicated to her fashion shows, and is accompanied throughout by a soundtrack conceived by artist Salvador Breed.

Van Herpen has been the subject of solo shows at leading institutions including the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands in 2012, the Textile Museum of Sweden in 2014, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta in 2015, and the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto in 2018.

Among the other exhibitions planned at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs are “Fashion and Sport,” set to run from Sept. 20, 2023, until April 7, 2024, to coincide with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Sponsored by Lacoste, the show will explore the evolution of sportswear from antiquity to the present day.