×
Skip to main content
X
WWD Footwear News
Sourcing Journal Beauty Inc
Got a Tip?
Monday's Digital Daily: August 29, 2022

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Business

New CEOs Are Steering Revered Italian Brands

Business

What to Watch: Will the Rich Carry the Consumer Economy?

Fashion

EXCLUSIVE: IMG Unveils Programming for New York Fashion Week: The Shows

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van Herpen Retrospective

The show at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs will feature 100 creations by the avant-garde Dutch designer.

Backstage at Iris van Herpen Couture
Backstage at Iris van Herpen Couture Fall 2022. Kuba Dabrowski/WWD

Hot on the heels of the 15th anniversary of her haute couture label, Iris Van Herpen will be the subject of a retrospective at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs in Paris next fall.

The Dutch designer, known for otherworldly creations that use technologies from laser cutting and 3D printing to electromagnetic weaving, will be the subject of an exhibit to be staged in the Christine and Stephen A. Schwarzman fashion galleries at the museum from Nov. 29, 2023, until April 28, 2024.

It will feature around 100 of her designs, in addition to contemporary art works, installations, videos, photographs and natural history exhibits, articulated around eight themes.

Related Galleries

Winner of the ANDAM Fashion Award in 2014, Van Herpen is known for her cross-disciplinary approach, including collaborations with sculptor Anthony Howe, architect Philip Beesley, MIT Media Lab professor Neri Oxman and scientists at CERN, the European Organization for Nuclear Research.

“From micro to macro, the exhibition questions the place of the body in space, its relationship to clothing and its environment, its future in a rapidly changing world,” the museum said in a statement.

The exhibition also includes an evocation of Van Herpen’s studio in Amsterdam and a space dedicated to her fashion shows, and is accompanied throughout by a soundtrack conceived by artist Salvador Breed.

Van Herpen has been the subject of solo shows at leading institutions including the Groninger Museum in the Netherlands in 2012, the Textile Museum of Sweden in 2014, the High Museum of Art in Atlanta in 2015, and the Royal Ontario Museum in Toronto in 2018.

Among the other exhibitions planned at the Musée des Arts Décoratifs are “Fashion and Sport,” set to run from Sept. 20, 2023, until April 7, 2024, to coincide with the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris. Sponsored by Lacoste, the show will explore the evolution of sportswear from antiquity to the present day.

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

WWD Report Card: Beyoncé’s Fashion ‘Renaissance’

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Men’s Spring 2023 Trend: Skin Show

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race’ Stars Kim Chi and Trixie Mattel Launch Beauty Collaboration

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Zoey Deutch Shares Her Red Carpet Favorites and What it's Like Backstage at the Met Gala

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

A Look at Serena Williams’ Best On-Court Tennis Outfits Over the Years

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Megan Fox’s Best Fashion Moments Over the Years

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

WWD Report Card: Selena Gomez’s Fashion Evolution

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

The Biggest Fashion Collaborations of 2022 — So Far

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

5 Things To Know About The Louis Vuitton And Nike Air Force 1 Sneaker Collection

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

LAUNCH PAD: First Look at the New J. Crew

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

WWD Report Card: Brad Pitt vs Ryan Gosling

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Report Card: Rating the Looks from Paris Couture Week

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 5 | Kenzo, Hermès, Thom Browne

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 4 | Junya Watanabe, Dior, Officine Generale

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Issey Miyake, Amiri

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Lemaire, Givenchy, Reese Cooper

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

First Impressions: Paris Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 1 | John Elliott, EgonLab

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 2 | Versace, Fendi, Armani, MSGM

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

First Impressions: Milan Men's Spring 2023 | Day 1

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

First Impressions: Milan Men’s Spring 2023 | Day 3 | Etro, Prada, JW Anderson

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Hot Summer Bags

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

WWD + Beauty Inc. at Cosmoprof 2022

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

On the Red Carpet at the 2022 Met Gala: All the Looks

Cynthia Nixon, Sarah Jessica Parker and

'And Just Like That' Costume Designers Talk Process for New HBO Show

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Netflix's 'Halston' Costume Designer Talks Working with Ewan McGregor

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: J Balvin on the Deeper Meaning of the J Balvin x Air Jordan 1 Sneaker

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: How Princess Diana’s Fashion Choices Hinted at What Was Happening Behind Palace Doors

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Do These Outrageous Celebrity Fashion Looks Hold Up?

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Sarah Cooper — Writer, Comedian, Trump Impersonator, and More

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Bob the Drag Queen Grades Legendary Fashion Looks

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Supreme Court Style: Inside the Legacy of Ruth Bader Ginsburg's Collars

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: The Origins of French Girl Style à la Chanel

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: WWD Presents 'Creating Queer'

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Model Shaun Ross Talks Diversity in the Fashion Industry

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Fashion for All CEO Hannah Stoudemire On Her #BreakingtheSilence Campaign⁣

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

These Inclusive Face Masks Provide Functional PPE to All Frontline Workers

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Stir Crazy — Cooking With Jason Wu

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: 'Home' — Art in the Time of Coronavirus

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Stir Crazy — Social Distancing With Jen Atkin

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: How WWD's Fashion Market Team Works From Home In Style

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Coronavirus Face Shields — See Inside A NYC Pop-Up Factory

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Get an Inside Look at How PPE Is Made

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: How Fashion Is Fighting Coronavirus

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Behind the Seams of 'Making the Cut'

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Stir Crazy: A Style Director's Guide to Working From Home During Quarantine

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: The Business of Street Style

Kanye West answers questions from Sr.

Video: Watch Kanye West's Sunday Service Performance During Paris Fashion Week

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: Can Fashion Influencers Be Sustainable?

Christian Cowan RTW Fall 2020

Video: Behind the Scenes of Christian Cowan's Fall 2020 Collection

Paul Smith in his studio in

Video: How Paul Smith Finds Inspiration

Paris Museum to Stage Iris Van

Video: How Ashley Graham Changed the Fashion Industry

WWD and Women's Wear Daily are part of Penske Media Corporation. © 2022 Fairchild Publishing, LLC. All Rights Reserved.

Powered by WordPress.com VIP
ad