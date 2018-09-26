KICKING AROUND COLORS: Manish Arora has teamed up with French soccer team Paris Saint-Germain for a capsule collection that will be shown at the designer’s Thursday runway show.

Arora said he was inspired by France’s “iconic” FIFA World Cup victory this year, and splashed colorful portraits of soccer stars Kylian Mbappé and Neymar onto the clothing.

“For me, creativity has no boundaries, and I really challenged myself to explore a new field,” the designer said.

The collaboration comes as the club’s owners, Qatari Sports Investments, seek to bolster the Paris Saint-Germain’s international appeal, recently opening offices in Doha and Singapore.

The ready-to-wear collection will be sold in February 2019 in China and India.

At his fall runway show in Paris, Arora placed China’s famous emoji character Tuzki in the front row, where he tipped his enormous bobble head and tapped his mini arms to the music as models streamed past.

The Indian designer, known for his bright rainbow palette, has close ties to Paris, which he also referred to when evoking the collaboration.

“From my second residence to my source of inspiration, Paris has always held a special place in my heart, both personally and professionally,” he said.

The Eiffel Tower also featured among the profusion of symbols and images that decorated the clothing of his March runway display in Paris.