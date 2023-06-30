Paris’ Scene for Eating, Shopping and Taking In Art

PARIS — There’s no shortage of new stores, restaurants and art exhibits to see in Paris this fashion season. Here, what to do in between shows.

GOING THROUGH CUSTOMS: Architectural eyewear brand Ahlem is hosting its personalization service “Custom Encounter” for couture week. The brand was launched in L.A. by French designer Ahlem Manai-Platt, who opened up her first Paris flagship in her hometown last March. Customers can create their own frames and choose from exclusive lens colors, plus emboss their initials. The frames are a favorite of Beyoncé, Kate Moss and Kendall Jenner. The service is available until July 7, with hopes to offer it full time later this year.

Sustainable designers Sophie Engster, founder of Chamberlan bespoke shoes, and Elena Feit, founder of “prêt-à-couture” fashion line The Ethiquette, joined creative forces to open La Chambre concept store. A treasure hunter’s dream, the duo hosts a highly curated selection of ethical brands, including made-in-France minidresses from Maison Cléo, vintage pieces from Bygone Days, restored furniture from Treaptyque, jewelry from Hypso and beauty products from Le Rouge Français.

Dita Eyewear has its sights set on becoming a global brand. After several stores in the U.S, Sydney, Tokyo and London, it opened its first outpost in Paris in March. The new space is sleek, marble and minimalist. The brand plans to launch accessories and denim next year.

Venerable shopping mecca The Broken Arm just celebrated its 10th anniversary during men’s week with an installation honoring Raf Simons, a pop-up for Pharrell Williams’ brand Humanrace’s latest collab with Adidas — not to mention a blowout party. The Humanrace trainers are available in three colorways, as well as a commemorative T-shirt from the big anniversary bash. — Rhonda Richford

Ahlem

9 Rue du Dragon, 75006

La Chambre

5 Rue Rouget de Lisle, 75001

Dita Eyewear

255 Rue Saint-Honoré, 75001

The Broken Arm

12 Rue Perrée, 75003

DASHING DINING: After three restaurants in the U.S., San Francisco-based French chef Dominique Crenn is finally opening her first Parisian address, called “Golden Poppy,” this July. Located in the 73-room La Fantaisie hotel in the residential 9th arrondissement, it will offer a Californian pescetarian cuisine.

Tucked away in a quiet street off the Boulevard Saint-Germain is Ojii, the new restaurant of Arthur Cohen and Olivier Leone — of Onii-san fame — with chef Yuji “Taku” Mikuriya. On the menu are luscious cuts of tuna or prize-winning French poultry, some with a generous dab of Volzenkha caviar. Make sure to try the classic cocktails revamped with a Japanese twist by Anabelle Berthelemot.

Since it opened in May, restaurant Siena has already had its share of famous faces, including Zoe Saldana, Burna Boy, Selena Gomez, Bella Hadid and Kendall Jenner. After partaking in its Tuscany-inflected menu, retire to the speakeasy upstairs to indulge in its expansive selection of Italian and French wines until 2 a.m.

Entering this five-story, 17th-century building on Boulevard Saint-Germain won’t just lead to a great drink. At the intersection of mixology and culture, Cravan is the brainchild of Moët Hennessy and celebrated restaurateur and cocktail expert Franck Audoux, the project’s artistic director and founder. Expect three bars with distinct identities, a Rizzoli bookstore curated by the team and on the top floors, a private atelier and Parisian kiosk, where movies will be screened on summer nights.

For a sweet treat between shows, head to the Hôtel de Crillon, where pastry chef Matthieu Carlin will be revisiting éclairs, tarte tatins and all manners of French classics as decadent treats at Butterfly Pâtisserie, the first European outpost of the Rosewood Hong-Kong’s sweetest feature. — Lily Templeton

Golden Poppy by Dominique Crenn at La Fantaisie, 24 Rue Cadet, 75009 (Opening July 1)

Ojii, 6 Rue Perronet, 75007. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 7 p.m. to midnight.

Siena, 35 Place du Marché Saint-Honoré, 75001. Open Monday-Sunday from 11.30 a.m. to 2 a.m.

Cravan, 165 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006. Open Tuesday-Saturday from 5 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Butterfly Pâtisserie in the Hôtel de Crillon, 6 Rue Boissy d’Anglas 75008, Open Monday to Sunday, from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

SHOWTIME: Frank Horvat’s dream was to join the Magnum photo agency, but instead he ended up in the glossy pages of fashion magazines. That journey is documented in “Frank Horvat: Paris, the World, Fashion” at the Jeu de Paume.

At the Palais Gallera, find “La Mode en Mouvement,” which traces fashion from the 18th century through until today through the lens of a body in motion.

To continue celebrating the reissue of “SEX,” the 1992 photo book by Madonna and Steven Meisel, Christie’s is presenting “Madonna x Meisel — The SEX Photographs,” in Paris prior to the photos being auctioned in New York on Oct. 6.

Set up like a cabinet de curiosités in Vever’s sowroom, Camille Vever unveils the history of her family of jewelers, which spans seven generations. — Jennifer Weil

“Frank Horvat: Paris, the World, Fashion,” until Sept. 17. Jeu du Paume, 1 Place de la Concorde, 75001

“La Mode en Mouvement,” until March 15. Palais Galliera, 10 Avenue Pierre 1er de a Serbie, 75116

“Madonna X Meisel, the SEX Photographs,” until July 6. Christie’s, 9 Avenue Matignon, 75009

“Dans l’Intimité de Vever, Bijoux et Objets d’Art Depuis 1821,” until Aug. 12. Vever, 9 Rue de la Paix, 75002

BEAUTY BEAT: Billed to be Paris’ first Botox bar, Better Than Cream opened its doors on the Right Bank in May. Founded by twin sisters – Lara Azzarone, an eye surgeon, and Tessa Azzarone, an entrepreneur – its menu includes Baby Botox, for 350 euros; Hydrafacial, for 180 euros, and medical peeling, for 140 euros.

Studio Fauve, which just debuted in the Marais district, is all about care for hair – on the head and the body, not forgetting eyebrows. Its treatments were created to be efficacious as well as enjoyable. A 35-minute leg waxing goes for 60 euros, while a 40-minute back waxing is 60 euros. Fauve’s signature treatment for tresses includes an energizing massage to help strengthen hair. That lasts for an hour and is priced at 130 euros.

Close to the Opéra Garnier is the Balmain Hair Salon nestled in the InterContinental Hotel – Paris Le Grand offering a robust menu of services, including cuts, coloring, styling and extensions. A blowout for medium-length hair runs upward of 160 euros, while a three-hour coloring session for long hair is 540 euros. Treatments include a scalp scrub, hair mask and Balmain Hair couture nourishing treatment. — J.W.

Better Than Cream, 47 Rue du Caire, 75002. Reserve online at betterthancream.co

Studio Fauve, 29 Rue des Gravilliers, 75003. Reserve online at fauve-paris.com

Balmain Hair Salon at the InterContinental – Paris Le Grand, 2 Rue Scribe, 75009. Reserve by phone at +33 1 40 07 36 96

BOOK SMART: If you need help picking your next glamorous destination, you can head over to the Plaza Athénée’s lobby. From July 1, Assouline will be opening a six-month pop-up bookstore that features its brightly toned “Travel Series” tomes, as well as its new scented candles inspired by the destinations the publisher has explored. — L.T.

Assouline at Plaza Athénée, 25 Avenue Montaigne, 75008