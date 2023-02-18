×
WWD Weekend February 18, 2023

Today's Digital Daily

Today's Digital Daily

Fashion

Fashion Frenzy: Finding Feminine Energy in the Latest Couture

Eye

A Guide to the Best of London in February 2023

Fashion

Unpacking the Life and Times of Karl Lagerfeld

Paris Scene: The Latest and Greatest Stores, Restaurants and Art Exhibits

The City of Light keeps dazzling with its most recent openings.

By
Lily Templeton, Rhonda Richford, Jennifer Weil
Casa Eminente
Casa Eminente Courtesy of Casa Eminente

The City of Light is ever more dazzling, with a spate of store, restaurant, spa and art exhibition openings. Here, a guide to some of the most recent.

RETAIL ROUNDUP: Minimalist master Yohji Yamamoto has revamped his Rue Cambon boutique to focus on the white shirt. For the Japanese designer’s latest collection, he offers up 14 men’s and six women’s styles, with a focus on fit, cutting and texture of the classic staple.

Architect, curator and interior designer François-Joseph Graf dabbles in all things luxury. Now, he’s opened a boutique inside the Four Seasons George V hotel. Just 32 square feet, the spot showcases his work, with several one-of-a-kind creations that retail from 4,000 euros.

Galerie Georges-Philippe et Nathalie Vallois
Graf Tadzio

Popping up inside Le Bon Marché until April, vintage resale site Collector Square offers a treatment and repair service billed as a “spa for your handbag.” Experts can diagnose, treat and give beat-up bags a makeover.

Rental platform Renaisa is adding a monthly subscription in time for Paris Fashion Week. With a selection of niche and luxury brands from Cecilie Bahnsen, JW Anderson, Coperni and Jil Sander available, the site also offers up-to-the-minute seasonal collections. Morning orders are available for same-day delivery in Paris, and there are home pick-ups for returns.

Studio Paillette offers entire looks for all occasions. The site selects vintage and past collection pieces from the 27 brands on offer, such as Acne Studios and Ami Paris. Messenger service is available throughout Paris, and there’s a showroom inside La Caserne. — Rhonda Richford

Yohji Yamamoto, 4 Rue Cambon, 75001. Tel.: +33 1 40 20 00 71.

Graf, 31 Avenue George V, 75008. Tel.: +33 7 66 89 76 79.

Collector Square at Le Bon Marché, 24 Rue de Sèvres, 75007. Tel.: +33 1 44 39 80 00.

fr.renaisa.com

Studio Paillette, 12 Rue Philippe de Girard, 75010. Tel.: +33 6 62 06 60 33. studio-paillette.com.

NEW EATERIES: Multi-Michelin-starred chef Thierry Marx’s latest project, Onor, brings an avant-garde twist to the restaurant scene while proving high gastronomy and the social solidarity economy are a perfect pairing.

Perched atop the Institut du Monde Arabe, Dar Mima was imagined by Paris Society founder Laurent de Gourcuff and French-Moroccan actor and comedian Jamel Debouzze as an homage to the latter’s mother Fatima, also known as Mima. Expect family favorites and tasty takes from around the Mediterranean.

Dar Mima Romain Ricard/Courtesy of Dar Mima

With Charbon Kunitoraya, proprietor and chef Masafumi Nomoto has decided to turn his eye to the yakitori, this skewer-based dining experience that was once the remit of Japanese aristocrats alone, with a 120-euro omakase menu dedicated to the genre.

Through Bing Sutt (the Cantonese word for cold-drink diners), Hong Kong-born and raised Davina Chang offers a tantalizing glimpse into her home city’s food and café culture, born of the intersection of all the nationalities that left their mark on the port city.

Step into Casa Eminente and you could swear you’re in Havana. For six months the pop-up experience from the rum brand from Moët Hennessy occupies a townhouse near the Place des Vosges, with a rotating cast of mixologists and chefs. It shelters four guest suites on the upper floors and can be booked for private events upon request. — Lily Templeton and Miles Socha

Onor, 258 Rue du Faubourg Saint-Honoré, 75008. Tel.: +33 1 85 61 60 60.

Charbon Kunitoraya, 5 Rue de Villedo, 75001. Tel.: +33 1 47 03 07 74.

Dar Mima at the Institut du Monde Arabe, 1 Rue des Fossés Saint-Bernard, 75005. Tel.: +33 1 85 14 79 25.

Bing Sutt, 22 Rue Béranger, 75003. @bingsutt.paris.

Casa Eminente, 6 Impasse Guéménée, 75004. Tel.: +33 1 89 16 33 22.

TIME TRAVEL: A leap back into the Belle Epoque awaits those who step into Maison Proust, a five-star, 26-suite hotel nestled in a Marais townhouse.

Maison Proust’s Moorish-style spa. Benjamin Rosemberg/Courtesy of Maison Proust

Inspired by French author Marcel Proust and decorated by designer Jacques Garcia, each of the richly appointed rooms takes after the figures of high society and culture said to have inspired his seven-volume masterpiece “In Search of Lost Time.” Among its best features are the Moorish-style spa and the library filled with thousands of signed or rare books dating before the author’s 1922 death. — Lily Templeton

Maison Proust, 26 Rue de Picardie, 75003. Tel.: +33 1 86 54 55 55.

ART SCENE: The Beaux-Arts de Paris shows how artists, from Leonardo da Vinci to Cy Twombly, scribbled throughout the ages.

Starting Feb. 27, the Azzedine Alaïa Foundation is exhibiting, next to a window giving a peek into the late designer’s studio, photographs taken by Thomas Demand between 2018 and 2019 of Alaïa’s preparatory patterns.

The Jeu de Paume is simultaneously holding a retrospective of Demand’s work.

Cy Twombly’s “Delian Ode n°19,” August 1961. ©f.deladerriere

Right next door, at the Musée de l’Orangerie, the exhibition “Matisse. Cahiers d’art — The Pivotal 1930s,” starts on March 1 and explores the turning point in Henri Matisse’s career, when the artist left France for Tahiti.

Also beginning March 1, the Centre Pompidou will put on a retrospective of 200 pieces of Germaine Richier’s art, including sculptures, prints and drawings.

On March 3, White Cube Paris will open “Rara Avis,” a bird-themed show curated by Jerry Stafford, who brought together antiques, artifacts and contemporary artworks by the likes of David Altmejd and Tracey Emin. — Jennifer Weil

“Gribouillage/Scarabocchio from Leonardo da Vinci to Cy Twombly,” to April 30. Beaux-Arts de Paris, Palais des Beaux-Arts, 13 Quai Malaquais, 75006. Tel.: +33 1 47 03 50 00.

“Forms and Patterns of Azzedine Alaïa by Thomas Demand,” Feb. 27 to Aug. 20. Azzedine Alaïa Foundation, 18 Rue de la Verrerie, 75004. Tel.: +33 1 87 44 54 60.

“Thomas Demand – The Stutter of History,” until May 28. Jeu de Paume, 1 Place de la Concorde, Jardin des Tuileries, 75001. Tel.: +33 1 46 03 12 50.

“Matisse. Cahiers d’art – The Pivotal 1930s,” March 1 to May 29. Musée de l’Orangerie, Jardin des Tuileries, 75001 (Seine side). Tel.: +33 1 43 26 14 18.

“Germaine Richier,” March 1 to June 12. Centre Pompidou, Place Georges-Pompidou, 75004. Tel.: +33 1 44 78 12 33.

“Rara Avis,” until April 8. White Cube Paris, 10 Avenue Matignon, 75008. Tel.: +33 1 87 39 85 97.

SPA CENTRAL: The Lancaster Private Spa, on the hotel’s eighth floor, has two treatment tables, a steam room, two hot tubs and a terrace with sweeping Eiffel Tower and Sacre Coeur views. It uses Terre de Mars products for services, such as a 50-minute coffee scrub treatment, starting at 160 euros.

Lancaster Private Spa

In the SO/Paris hotel, find the Maison Codage spa, with two wood-paneled treatment rooms. The vegan, France-made products are used in treatments like the 90-minute facial, going for 370 euros.

The Ban Sabaï Royal Spa, which specializes in Thai massage, is reopening its Bastille location on Feb. 20 after a renovation, 20 years after its initial debut. — Jennifer Weil

Lancaster Private Spa, 7 Rue de Berri, 75008. Tel.: +33 1 40 76 40 76.

Maison Codage SO/Paris, 10 Rue Agrippa d’Aubigné, 75004. Tel.: +33 1 78 90 74 00.

Ban Sabaï Royal Spa, 12 Rue de Lesdiguières, 75004. Tel.: +33 1 42 71 37 10.

A WOMAN’S PLACE: Heimat by Waris Dirie is billed to be the first private fitness club dedicated to women in the heart of central Paris.

Heimat is full of art.

Here, gym equipment mingles with contemporary art made by female artists from Africa and the diaspora. The sprawling, multilevel space includes five training rooms, a wellbeing area, sauna and whirlpool bath. Day passes are available for nonmembers. — Jennifer Weil

Heimat by Waris Dirie, 35 Rue Paul Valéry, 75116. Tel.: +33 1 86 65 90 77.

