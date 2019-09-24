Meghan Markle kicked off the Africa royal tour wearing a dress by a Malawi-based designer. ⁣ ⁣ The first stop on the tour was a visit to the Justice Desk Initiative, which works to educate and empower people to combat poverty and unemployment. Markle was seen wearing a black and white dress by Mayamiko, a sustainable fashion brand that works with local fabric markets in Malawi. ⁣ Tap the link in bio to see all the photos from The Duke and Duchess of Sussex's royal tour of Africa. ⁣ ⁣ Report: @laylailchi . . . . . #wwdfashion #meghanmarkle #princeharry