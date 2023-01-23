×
Monday's Digital Daily: January 23, 2023

Paris Scene: Where to Shop, Eat and Pamper

What to check out in the French capital in between fashion shows.

By
Jennifer Weil, Lily Templeton, Rhonda Richford
Mondaine de Pariso.
A treatment room in Le Bon Marché’s beauty institute.
Charlotte Chesnais' Left Bank boutique
Erevan's scent wall
François Goizé’s photos take over the Roch Hôtel.
PARIS — Between couture shows, there’s no shortage of stores, restaurants, exhibits and spas to check out in the City of Light. Here are some of the latest.

RETAIL THERAPY: Canadian coat brand Mackage has planted its flag in Paris with a new boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré. The 525-square-foot store boasts powdered-brick floors, quilted walls, a stainless steel staircase and minimal lighting.

Mackage store in Paris
Inside Mackage. Courtesy of Mackage

Menswear brand Erevan has brought a bit of South of France style to Paris with its new boutique. Black terrazzo tiles and twisted wrought iron racks are meant to invoke the Riviera, while a cork wall showcases the brand’s fragrances.

Pre-loved luxury player Monogram has opened its first physical showroom, in Paris’ tony 16th district. The new Monogram Lab boutique, by appointment only, is designed as a dream closet, with large mirrors, cushy sofas and a large wall where some of the most coveted items in a highly curated collection are perched in pink cases.

The inside of Charlotte Chesnais’ new jewel box of a boutique drips with clear coolness, thanks to a ceiling, walls and display cases that resemble melting ice. — Rhonda Richford

Mackage, 418 Rue Saint-Honoré, 75008

Erevan, 79 Rue des Saints-Pères, 75006

Monogram, 14 Avenue Victor Hugo, 75016

Charlotte Chesnais, 169 Boulevard Saint-Germain, 75006

FOOD FOR THOUGHT: Imagined as a decadent and larger-than-life Parisian apartment, Mondaine de Pariso is the latest address by the Paris Society hospitality group, dedicated to live music and late-night dining.

In the same building as the buzzy Belle Epoque restaurant, owner Franck Maillot has opened seafood-oriented sibling, Mer & Coquillage. Expect the catch of the day, sourced seasonally on the French coast from small-boat fisheries and responsible producers, in a menu by chef Mathieu Poirier.

The chakaiseki culinary tradition started as a light meal served ahead of the Japanese tea ceremony, to ensure the bitterness of matcha would not upset guests’ stomachs. It has since grown into an art form brought to Paris by chef Yuichiro Akiyoshi at Chakaiseki Akiyoshi. — Lily Templeton

Mondaine de Pariso, 23 Rue de Ponthieu, 75008. Open Tuesday to Saturday, 8 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Mer & Coquillage, 36 Rue des Petits-Champs, 75001. Open Monday to Friday, noon to 2 a.m., and Saturday, 7 p.m. to 2 a.m.

Chakaiseki Akiyoshi, 59 Rue Letellier, 75015. Starting Jan. 24, open Tuesday to Sunday, noon to 2 p.m., and 7 to 9 p.m.

BOOKISH: The English-language bookstore Smith & Son, formerly known as W.H. Smith, recently opened a new outpost in the Marais district. The 540-square-foot boutique, nestled on the bustling Rue des Rosiers, is chockablock with tomes, and also boasts a news and magazine section. — Jennifer Weil

Smith & Son Marais, 20 Rue des Rosiers, 75004

Smith & Son Marais

SHOW TIME: There’s no shortage of art to take in between couture shows.

Paris’ Les Arts Décoratifs museum has brought together more than 700 artworks to explore how the ’80s impacted the design in France of everything from fashion, furniture and posters to photographs.

Over at the Fondation Louis Vuitton, there’s an exhibition devoted to the dialogue between the nature-full works of artists Claude Monet and Joan Mitchell.

Alberto Giacometti and Salvador Dalí actually did collaborate between 1931 and 1932, and it’s the subject of a show put on by the Fondation Giacometti.

See how the alchemy between Azzedine Alaïa’s sculptural creations and Arthur Elgort’s photographic vision shaped the sense of freedom of the ’80s at the Fondation Azzedine Alaïa.

Naomi Campbell and Azedine Alaia, Paris, 1986

Rediscover hues of blue through the lens of Hyères photography prize winner Rala Choi at the Sheriff Gallery.

Former Guy Laroche designer Marcel Marongiu returns with the first personal exhibition showcasing his paintings and photographs at Galerie Pixi.

And there’s the last chance to spend the night with Pharrell Williams, Bella and Gigi Hadid along with many more A-listers, as captured in event portraiture by veteran photographer François Goizé. — J.W. and L.T.

“Années 80, Mode, design et graphisme en France,” until April 16, at Les Arts Décoratifs, 107 Rue de Rivoli, 75001

“Monet-Mitchell,” until Jan. 27, at Fondation Louis Vuitton, 8 Avenue du Mahatma Gandhi, 75116

“Alberto Giacometti/Salvador Dalí, Jardin de Rêves,” until April 9, at the Fondation Giacometti, 5 Rue Victor Schoelcher, 75014

“Freedom,” until Aug. 20, at Fondation Azzedine Alaïa, 18 Rue de la Verrerie, 75004

“Blue,” until Feb. 25, at Sheriff Gallery, 53 Rue du Turenne, 75003

“Silent Violence,” until Feb. 11, at Galerie Pixi, 95 Rue de Seine, 75006

“A Night on the Town in Paris,” until Jan. 31, at the Roch Hôtel & Spa, 28 Rue Saint-Roch, 75001

R&R: For a pampering pause, head over to the Ritz Paris. The hotel unveiled the renovated Ritz Club & Spa, with a separate entrance directly on Place Vendôme. The spa offers Biologique Recherche facials and signature Ritz Paris massages.

The Ritz Club & Spa. Jerome Galland

Le Bon Marché department store recently inaugurated its beauty institute on the third floor. That counts six treatment rooms, with Dior, Guerlain and Biologique Recherche each having one, and the rest reserved for other brands.

Flora, the prestige hair care brand created like skin care, just officially launched its first in-store experience at La Samaritaine. And to accessorize tresses, a wide selection of hair ornaments can be found at Alexandre de Paris’ new boutique on Rue Saint-Honoré. — J.W.

Ritz Paris, 16 Place Vendôme, 75001

Le Bon Marché, 24 Rue de Sèvres, 75007

La Samaritaine, 9 Rue de la Monnaie, 75001

Boutique Alexandre de Paris, 342 Rue Saint-Honoré, 75001

