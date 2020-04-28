Add Parker to the list of companies that have been put on pause. A spokesman for Vince Holding Corp., which acquired the Parker business in November, confirmed Tuesday it has “pressed pause” on the Parkerny.com business partly due to the coronavirus and partly due to a planned strategic reset with new senior creative director Steven Cateron.

Cateron, who joined Parker in January from Club Monaco, where he was senior vice president for design, is taking this time to reenvision the brand with the goal of relaunching at a later date, said the spokesman. He added that Parker remains available through its wholesale partners.

The parkerny.com site says that the company temporarily closed its distribution center and e-commerce site. “We are still accepting returns, but please note that there may be delays in processing,” the site says. It also mentions that it’s looking forward to coming back to its loyal customers, “with a fresh perspective to help you dress for life’s moments, big and small.”

In November, Vince Holding Corp. acquired Parker and Rebecca Taylor from Sun Capital for $19.7 million. The deal created a portfolio of three contemporary yet distinct brands under Vince Holdings and added $84 million in sales to the corporation.

Known for its flirty, feminine dresses, Parker has the youngest appeal of the three brands, and emphasizes dresses rather than a full collection. It represents an opening price point on the contemporary floors of upscale department stores and specialty stores.