THE INNOVATOR: Parley for The Oceans’ environmental mission will be honored by the British Fashion Council at this year’s Fashion Awards.

Cyrill Gutch, the organization’s founder, is set to receive the Special Recognition Award for Innovation, a new accolade added to the award ceremony’s lineup last year and first received by Stella McCartney.

The BFC said that it wants to honor the company’s effort to “highlight the devastating effects of plastic on our environment” and to “turn a global problem into an opportunity” by spearheading creative collaborations that look at new ways of designing and consuming products.

Adidas has been one of Parley’s most recognized collaborators since 2015. The two have produced shoes made of yarns and filaments recycled from ocean waste, as well as full apparel collections for Adidas Outdoor, produced using bottles that were turned into thread.

The company has also worked with Stella McCartney on a footwear capsule last year and partnered with Porter magazine and model Anja Rubik to create an issue that raised awareness on marine pollution.

Other honorees at the awards include Miuccia Prada, who is set to receive the Outstanding Achievement Award.

The ceremony will take place on Dec. 10 at the Royal Albert Hall.