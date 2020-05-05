As students transition from the classroom to virtual learning, Parsons School of Design has launched a Retail Revolution podcast that features weekly episodes with experts from a variety of fields offering insights and perspectives on how retailers can weather the coronavirus crisis.

New episodes of the podcast, which is housed on its own web site as well as on Instagram, Apple Podcasts, Stitcher, TuneIn and Spotify, will air twice a week. So far, episodes have featured Meisha Brown, vice president of department stores for Kering Eyewear; Brandon Roe, marketer and author, and Noam Levavi, chief executive officer of ByondXR.

Producer Joshua Williams, associate director of the master’s program at Parsons, said the school is currently recording new interviews that will be aired soon. Guests will include Donald Rattner, architect and space design expert, and Xiafeng, an e-commerce and digital engagement executive. It is hosted by Christopher Lacy, a customer experience and operations executive who has worked for brands including Giorgio Armani, Hugo Boss and Gucci.

“What started out as a podcast to help facilitate our course going from onsite to online, is now turning into its own entity,” said Williams. “We will continue to release new episodes on Tuesdays and Thursdays through June, with the plan to start a second season in September. Obviously, our first season focus is on COVID-19 and challenging experts to share their insights and perspectives about how retailers can weather this crisis and come out stronger on the other side.”

He said the public is welcome to log on and listen.

The Parsons Masters Fashion Management program launched last fall with 34 students and will grow to 120 students for fall 2020.