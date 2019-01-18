Parsons Paris, the European campus of The New School’s Parsons School of Design, said Friday that it has formed an advisory board to provide guidance to university leadership on strategy and growth opportunities, help shape innovative programming and enhance the school’s reputation throughout the world.

Peter Price, chairman and chief executive officer of Premiere Previews and a former trustee of The New School, will chair the advisory board.

Parsons Paris was established in 1921 as the first American art and design school in the French capital. The school offers programs and courses that build on the fashion, design, art, media and technology, and strategic design and management curriculum of Parsons School of Design in New York.

The advisory board will hold its inaugural meeting on May 15 to coincide with the school’s annual year-end fashion show.

“As The New School celebrates its centennial this year, and Parsons Paris looks ahead to its centenary in 2021, the advisory board will play an integral role in supporting an ambitious growth plan in Paris and our mission to provide a world-class education experience for outstanding artists, designers and scholars,” said Tim Marshall, provost of The New School.

Florence Leclerc-Dickler, dean of Parsons Paris, added, “The advisory board will bring a fresh perspective that will help shape the next generation of leaders in design and other creative professions. These exceptional board members are highly talented individuals across a spectrum of creative industries. We are excited to collaborate closely with them in this newly formed role.”

Price previously held senior leadership roles at the New York Post, Liberty Cable and National Academy of Television Arts and Sciences. In 1986, he received La Médaille de la Ville de Paris from President Jacques Chirac for his work advising the French government. He served as chairman of the board of governors at The New School’s Eugene Lang College of Liberal Arts and a member of The New School’s board of trustees. Most recently, he was chairman of Reporters sans Frontieres in the U.S.

The advisory board includes Jonathan Anderson, creative director of Loewe; Miren Arzalluz, director of Palais Galleria; Corice Arman, collector and head of Arman Trust; Gerald Azancot, president of Groupe Fiminco and Foundation Fiminco; Lorenz Baumer, founder and creative director of Lorenz Baumer; Albert Bensoussan, ceo of luxury – watches and jewelry for Kering; Gregoire Blanche, regional managing director for the European region of Cartier; Jimmy K.W. Chan, founder and chairman of Semeiotics; Madison Cox, president of Foundation Pierre Berge; Paolo De Cesare, ceo of Printemps and president of Intercontinental Group of Department Stores; Floriane De Saint Pierre, president of De Saint Pierre et Associes; Marie-Laure Djelic, dean of the School of Management and Innovation at Sciences Po; Olivier Gabet, director of Les Arts Décoratifs; Leon Jakimic, president of Lasvit; Margaret Johnston-Clarke, vice president of diversity, inclusion and corporate communications at L’Oréal; Arnold Mitre, co-founder of Coorpacademy; Matthew Pollock, president of InDigital Media Group; Charlotte Rampling, actress, and Philippe Schaus, ceo of Moët Hennessy.

Marshall; Leclerc-Dickler; Kay Unger, Parsons alumna, fashion designer and chair of the Parsons board of governors, and Judith Price, president of the National Jewelry Institute, will serve as ex-officio members of the advisory board.