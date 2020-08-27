Jesse Gre Rubinstein, granddaughter of Anne Klein, will be having a conversation with American model and muse Pat Cleveland discussing the so-called “Battle of Versailles” fashion show, in which Anne Klein was a participant, among other topics.

The conversation will take place Sept. 2 on Facebook Live at 9 a.m. EST and noon, PT.

On Nov. 28, 1973, five American fashion designers — Anne Klein, Oscar de la Renta, Bill Blass, Halston and Stephen Burrows — gathered at the Palace of Versailles to show against the five French designers considered the world’s best: Yves Saint Laurent, Hubert de Givenchy, Pierre Cardin, Emanuel Ungaro and Marc Bohan of Christian Dior. The event became an international fashion extravaganza — dubbed “The Battle of Versailles” by WWD’s legendary publisher John B. Fairchild — and Cleveland was one of 36 models to walk the runway for the show. Of the 26 models, 10 were Black, an unprecedented number for that time.

Cleveland, who attained success in the Sixties and Seventies, was one of the first African American models within the fashion industry to achieve prominence as a runway and print model.

The Facebook conversation is part of Rubinstein’s social series titled, “Women Who Do,” which launched in May and has featured such women as Kara Goldin, founder and chief executive officer of Hint Inc. talking about Believing in Oneself; Yale University’s professor of psychology, Dr. Laurie Santos, talking about Happiness Is Within Reach; actress/activist/humanitarian Ilfenesh Hadera from the TV series “Godfather of Harlem,” speaking about Always Act With Kindness, and designer Reem Acra talking about investing in who you want to be.

On average each episode got 150,000 views, said an Anne Klein spokesman.

Anne Klein is a division of WHP Global, a New York-based firm that specializes in acquiring global consumer brands.