YouTube, Netflix Team for ‘Bridgerton’ Live Shopping Event

Netflix is continuing to celebrate its hit show “Bridgerton” with a new partnership.

The streaming service is teaming with YouTube for a live shopping experience for Pat McGrath Labs’ “Bridgerton” makeup collection, which will take place on YouTube on Tuesday. The live shopping experience will be hosted by YouTube creator, influencer and entrepreneur Jackie Aina and is a first-of-its-kind live shopping experience on the platform.

“We love it when stories transcend screens and become part of people’s lives,” said Josh Simon, vice president of consumer products at Netflix. “With ‘Bridgerton,’ Shondaland created a fully realized fictional universe and fans have connected with every aspect of it, from the characters to the fashion and makeup. Our goal is to help fans connect with those things both onscreen and offscreen. Consumers, and especially younger consumers, are interacting with products in new ways. We try to create unique shopping experiences for our most popular shows, such as Netflix.shop and our ‘Stranger Things’ pop-up show. Live shopping on YouTube is a terrific addition to these and other retail channels where you’ll find Netflix products.”

Pat McGrath Labs first teamed with Netflix and “Bridgerton” in December for a makeup collection, which included two highlighters, an eye shadow palette and a blush trio all housed in Regency-inspired packaging similar to the vibe of the period drama. The collection initially sold out within days of its release and was restocked on the brand’s website the following month.

Pat McGrath Labs’ second collaboration with “Bridgerton.” Photo courtesy of Pat McGrath Labs/Jon Paterson

To celebrate the second season of “Bridgerton,” which debuted on Netflix in late March, Pat McGrath Labs teamed with the show again for a second makeup collection. The new collection includes an eye shadow palette, a blush palette, body shimmer, lipstick and eyeliner. The second collection will be available through the YouTube live shopping event.

“Netflix is one of our most engaged partners on the platform with over 23 million subscribers and it’s thrilling to see the various ways they lean in to create ‘only on YouTube’ global initiatives,” said Bridget Dolan, YouTube’s managing director of shopping. “Now they’re taking that same unique edge to work with us on this first-of-its-kind live shopping event, which is our first foray into live shopping in the film and TV space. Pat McGrath Labs and ‘Bridgerton’s’ exclusive beauty collaboration is such a natural fit for the live shopping experience on YouTube because Pat McGrath is a renowned beauty icon herself, and her products are highly coveted and Netflix’s ‘Bridgerton’ is a cultural phenomenon. It’s this confluence of YouTube creators, brands and major consumer moments that create exclusive experiences that can only happen on YouTube.”

Viewers tuning into the live shopping event will see Aina create a regal-inspired beauty look from the collection, as well as give insight into how McGrath created the collection. Customers can purchase the products directly through the livestream without leaving the page.

The Pat McGrath Labs x “Bridgerton” second collection ranges in price from $28 to $65. The YouTube live shopping event will take place on Tuesday at noon EST on Netflix’s YouTube page.

