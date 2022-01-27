Pat McGrath Labs Restock Popular ‘Bridgerton’ Collaboration

Pat McGrath’s successful “Bridgerton” collection has officially been restocked.

The collection is in collaboration with Netflix and Shondaland to pay homage to the first season of its television series “Bridgerton,” which follows the Bridgerton siblings on their respective journeys to find love during the Regency era in England.

The collection, named Pat McGrath Labs x Bridgerton, consists of one eye shadow palette, one blush trio and two highlighters, with product pricing ranging from $55 to $65.

The collaboration dropped on Dec. 26 and was met with immediate success as the products sold out after a few days.

This week, the products have been restocked on Pat McGrath Labs’ official e-commerce site.

Pat McGrath spoke to WWD in December ahead of the collaboration’s first launch.

“Working with period costume and mixing that whole idea and time period has always been an obsession — I love mixing time periods, decades and it felt really light. It was sumptuous, like with the use of modern music, and the inclusivity was spectacular,” McGrath said. “It was beyond creative. And it felt like for us at Labs, we could really have fun, and twist and play.”

With that in mind, McGrath combined more contemporary references when ideating her project. “Again, I love to tie in the idea of playing with the Regency [period], playing with the sumptuousness but also adding in a little bit of New Romantics, adding in the world that I’m obsessed with as well,” she said. “It’s going to be fun to see a juxtaposition between my world, and even parts of punk.”

The second season of Bridgerton will premiere on Netflix on March 25.

